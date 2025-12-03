LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj Vrindavan Ashram As Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Delayed Watch Viral Video

Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj Vrindavan Ashram As Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Delayed Watch Viral Video

After his wedding to Smriti Mandhana was unexpectedly postponed due to family health issues, Palaash Muchhal visited Premanand Maharaj’s Vrindavan ashram. The spiritual retreat reflects his emotional struggle amid intense media speculation and personal stress.

Palaash Muchhal Seeks Spiritual Solace in Vrindavan After Sudden Wedding Delay (Pc: X)
Palaash Muchhal Seeks Spiritual Solace in Vrindavan After Sudden Wedding Delay (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 3, 2025 11:36:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj Vrindavan Ashram As Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Delayed Watch Viral Video

In a sorrowful twist of destiny, which happened after the unexpected delay of his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, the music composer Palaash Muchhal was recently seen to be going through a tough time and looking for spiritual comfort at the ashram of the famous spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. The wedding that was supposed to be on November 23 got postponed at the last minute due to an unpredicted health crisis in the Mandhana family.

The holy trip to the holy city of Mathura district, which is associated with worship and spiritual cleansing, clearly shows that Palaash’s mental state is going through a difficult and high-profile personal setback. 

The duo, who previously posted beautiful pre-wedding pictures on their social media profiles, unexpectedly drew the Press’s attention and public speculation after their marriage was called off. Countless stories and rumors without confirmation were circulating, but Palaash’s mystical journey to Vrindavan indicates that he is seeking his true self and tranquility away from the limelight.



Palaash Muchhal Vrindavan: The Spiritual Retreat

Vrindavan, a city with immense mythical significance, is frequently the destination where individuals go to get away from the strains of the material world and to obtain tranquility for themselves. The trip of Palaash Muchhal to the ashram of Premanand Maharaj is a clear sign of the artist’s effort to reach and discover the long-time spiritual and emotional power that has been acknowledged and is now being disclosed.

The simplicity and depth of the spiritual talks offered by Premanand Maharaj are the reasons that he is attracting so many famous people like the former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, and it is a clear indication of the great popularity he commands. The Holy City of Vrindavan has probably been a much-needed refuge for the artist and his family to conduct a quiet reflection after a period of intense personal and media exposure.

Palaash Muchhal Coping with Crisis: Postponement Aftermath

The delay in the wedding was initially due to the father of Smriti Mandhana suffering from health problems and then Palaash getting stressed and ending up in the hospital. These two health problems became an emotional low for both families. An official statement mentioned the health problems as the reason, but in the meantime, the media was very active and there were different online accusations about the marriage being off that added to the complexity of the situation.

Palaash’s trip to the holy place of Premanand Maharaj can be seen as a move to deal with the huge emotional and mental pressure, focusing on inner healing first before getting back to wedding plans or the public debate around them.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 11:06 AM IST
Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj Vrindavan Ashram As Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Delayed Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS