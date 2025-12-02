Is Smriti Mandhana Now Getting Married To Palash Muchhal On December 7 After First Indefinitely Postponing It Amid Cheating Allegations? Here’s The Truth Behind Wild Rumours

Social media blew up on Tuesday after a bunch of reports claimed Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal are all set to get married on December 7.

Just weeks ago, everyone was talking about their original wedding date, November 23, which got pushed back. Now, all this new buzz? Just more rumours.

Smriti’s brother, Shravan Mandhana, jumped in fast to clear things up. He said nobody’s picked a new date and the online chatter doesn’t have any truth to it. “I have no idea where these rumours are coming from.

Smriti Mandhana’s Brother Shuts Down Viral Claims

The wedding is still postponed,” he said, putting a stop to the confusion for now.

Honestly, the way the wedding got postponed was pretty dramatic. Smriti and Palash were supposed to get married in Sangli, but on the morning of the big day, Smriti’s father had a serious medical emergency and had to go to the hospital.

Palash-Smriti wedding row

Not long after, Palash landed in the hospital too, overwhelmed by stress and shock from everything that was happening. His mother later said he was on IV fluids and had to go through a bunch of tests before he finally stabilised.

While both families tried to handle all this back-to-back chaos, the internet decided to create its own storyline. Suddenly, cheating rumours started flying around after some supposed screenshots of private chats popped up.

People also noticed that Smriti deleted her engagement posts and removed Palash’s tags, which only fueled more speculation online.

Things got even messier when choreographers Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz Khan, who were helping with the wedding dances, got dragged into the gossip. Both of them flat-out denied any involvement and told people to stop pulling innocent names into this mess.

Through it all, the families have stuck to their story: the wedding was postponed because of the health emergency, nothing else. Palash’s mother even mentioned that he wanted to delay the wedding himself out of concern for Smriti’s dad, before her family made the call.

As for Smriti and Palash, they haven’t said a word about the cheating rumours. The only sign they’ve given is a subtle update they both added an evil-eye emoji to their Instagram bios, maybe as a quiet way to push back against all the negativity.

So, here’s where things stand: no new date, no fresh update, and definitely no wedding happening on December 7. Right now, it’s just two families dealing with a rough patch, while the internet keeps running wild with its own version of the story.

