Raveena Tandon offers prayers at Srimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati mandal in Pune

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:16:15 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday visited Pune’s historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati mandal to offer prayers and perform ‘Mahaarti’.

She shared her experience and also prayed for the safety of people in flood-affected regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

During the aarti, the actress was also seen playing the manjira and swaying to the devotional tunes, much to the delight of devotees gathered there.

After the darshan, she spoke to the media and shared her experience, saying, “I have prayed to Lord Ganesha that all the people of our country, and I am not only talking about humans, but all living beings, remain safe,” she said.

She added, “People are welcoming Lord Ganesha with great love. When I came here for darshan and also visited the museum of this mandal, I learned that this tradition has been ongoing for nearly 134 years. I also saw the history here. In fact, these days, history is hardly taught to us, but after coming here, my eyes were opened. I learned about the origins of Ganesh Utsav. It is very important to tell our future generations about history. I consider myself fortunate to have come here, to have had darshan of Lord Ganesha, and to learn about His history.”

Expressing concern over recent incidents of floods and cloudbursts, the actress said, “I have prayed for everyone’s safety, especially considering what is happening in other states like Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. I also appeal to all pandals that, as much as possible, each of them should extend help to people in other states who are in distress.”

“We must remember that no matter how successful we become, we should never forget our roots and traditions, ” she said.

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, recognised as the first public Ganesh Mandal in India, continues to draw devotees every year with its rich history and deep-seated devotion. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: floodsraveena tandonshrimant-bhausaheb-rangari-ganpati-mandal

QUICK LINKS