Real Life 3 Idiots? Aamir Khan Reveals How He Often Gets Drunk With SRK, Salman Khan: They Keep Making Fun Of Me

Real Life 3 Idiots? Aamir Khan Reveals How He Often Gets Drunk With SRK, Salman Khan: They Keep Making Fun Of Me

Aamir Khan opened up about his evolving bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, recalling funny past moments and teasing future collaborations. From playful jabs to all-night hangouts, Aamir hinted at a possible trio film that could break the internet.

Aamir Khan with SRK and Salman Khan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 15:31:10 IST

Aamir Khan got pretty real on Lallantop about how things with Shah Rukh Khan have changed over the years. Back in the 3 Idiots days, the two were just roasting each other nonstop, tossing around the word ‘chichora’ like it was some sort of inside joke. 

Thinking back, Aamir said he didn’t even know Shah Rukh that well at first. They’d just bump into each other a lot, hang out at each other’s places. 

Aamir Khan talks about SRK 

He cracked up about this old mix-up: once, he wrote a blog post from his farmhouse in Panchgani and joked that “Shah Rukh was licking his feet.”

The internet went wild, but it turned out he was just talking about his dog, who, yep, happened to be named Shah Rukh. Not the actual superstar, just a very enthusiastic pup.

Aamir also pointed out that SRK loves to poke fun at him at award shows. Like, every single year. “I don’t even show up to these functions, and they’re still making jokes at my expense,” he said, half amused, half exasperated.

Things got spicy during film promotions. SRK once called Aamir’s relentless promo hustle “chichorapan.” Did Aamir care? Not really. He shrugged it off, saying, “SRK’s a smart guy… if that’s what he thinks, cool, that’s his take. For me, it was a learning curve. Anyway, Shah Rukh’s the real pro at this stuff—he’s been working the promo circuit forever.”

Now? The vibe’s actually pretty tight between them. Aamir said they make plans to hang out, and when they do, it’s never just one drink. They go all in—sometimes till sunrise. Not just with Shah Rukh, but with Salman too. This late-night madness has gone down at least eight or ten times.

Aamir Khan opens up about Salman Khan 

Speaking of Salman, everyone remembers Andaz Apna Apna from 1994—the only full-on film Aamir and Salman did together. Wild, right? For two guys with that much star power, you’d think they’d have teamed up again by now.

Nope. Aamir recently let it slip that he, SRK, and Salman have talked about doing something together again. They’re just waiting for the right script to drop. If it ever does, you know that movie’s gonna break the internet.

aamir khan salman khan shah rukh khan
