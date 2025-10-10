LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Reason Behind Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Heart Attack Claims Punjabi Actor, Bodybuilder’s Life During Minor Bicep Surgery

Varinder Singh Ghuman Death Reason: Bodybuilder-actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, the world’s first vegetarian pro bodybuilder, died at 53 after a sudden heart attack during a minor bicep surgery in Amritsar. His death highlights hidden cardiac risks in athletes and leaves a lasting legacy in fitness and film.

Varinder Singh Ghuman Dies at 42 After Sudden Heart Attack During Minor Surgery (Pc: Instagram)
Varinder Singh Ghuman Dies at 42 After Sudden Heart Attack During Minor Surgery (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 10, 2025 12:07:35 IST

Varinder Singh Ghuman Death Reason: Varinder Singh Ghuman-who had also appeared in a couple of Punjabi films-was also an introduction in Bollywood with a project featuring his father Raminder Singh. He died at the age of 53 following a heart attack while going through a very simple medical procedure. Incidentally, 

Ghuman was branded ‘As the world’s first professional vegetarian bodybuilder’. He was admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar for a small surgery related to a bicep injury since it was a minor procedure, and he was expected to go home soon. 

Unfortunately, the event met a sad turn of events as he suffered from a total cardiac arrest during the operation treatment on the unfortunate day of October 9, 2025. His death sent shockwaves throughout the world in fitness. Even after failure in reviving him, his fans were in shock at the news of his death. This event has proven to be a major eye-opener in highlighting the serious health dangers that the fit youths face.

Bodybuilding and Cardiac Health Concerns

A sudden death of a top athlete, that is Ghuman, was an intimidating physique, a champion bodybuilder (Mr. India 2009, Mr. Asia runner-up). So, it seems he got back the very furious scrutiny over cardiovascular risks in the competitive fitness circuit.

Ghuman was a strict vegetarian; with the brief physical challenges also concerning the usage of effective supplements or overshadowed pre-existing conditions or could place quite an additional burden on an individual heart. His death underscores a very important debate on why rigorous and regular cardiovascular screening is essential for even the fittest of bodies.

That is a harsh reminder of how genetic problems or silent cardiac conditions can go haywire from intense training exercises, making possible events like heart attack during physical assault or surgery.

Varinder Ghuman’s Legacy: The Vegetarian Icon

Varinder Singh Ghuman has a legacy that extends beyond films such as Kabaddi Once Again and Tiger 3; it is the legacy of being the groundbreaker-the first citizen of India to get an IFBB Pro Card and, unsurprisingly, the “first vegetarian professional bodybuilder in the world.”

This title became another motivating factor for him for propagating the idea that world-class strength could be achieved without consuming meat and promoting a plant-based, disciplined lifestyle. He was even appointed as a Brand Ambassador for health products by Arnold Schwarzenegger, thus cementing his global identity.

His huge commitment towards fitness as well as his success both as a bodybuilder and an actor made him a massive motivational figure who had a huge following on social media. Though Ghuman’s sudden demise created a vacuum, his legacy as an ambassador in disciplined, strong vegetarian fitness will remain a mine of memory.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 11:29 AM IST
QUICK LINKS