Home > Entertainment > Renuka Shahane Heartbroken as Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress Faces Uncertain Future

Renuka Shahane Heartbroken as Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress Faces Uncertain Future

Chakda Xpress, inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami, marks Anushka Sharma’s return to films. Despite completion in 2022, its release is stalled. Cast members, including Renuka Shahane and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, remain hopeful amid uncertainty.

Renuka Shahane and Anushka Sharma’s
Renuka Shahane and Anushka Sharma’s

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 30, 2025 02:08:16 IST

Renuka Shahane a well known Veteran actress has shared her profound disappointment and sadness after hearing that Chakda Xpress, the eagerly anticipated sports biopic featuring Anushka Sharma, may never be released. In a recent interview, Shahane expressed that she was “completely devastated,” particularly given the work that had been invested in the film. Anushka has put in tremendous effort on her personal development for this role. “The scenes we filmed were impactful and incredibly significant, particularly for women athletes,” she revealed. 

Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma’s Comeback Film Inspired by Cricket Legend Jhulan Goswami Faces Uncertain Future

 Jhulan Goswami was the inspiration behind Chakda Xpress, a top female fast bowler from India. The movie was being also being to celebrate Anushka Sharma’s comeback to cinema after a five-year break following her 2018 release, Zero. Directed by Prosit Roy, it wrapped up filming in 2022 and was scheduled for a 2023 release on Netflix. Nonetheless, the launch has been postponed indefinitely. 

The film’s launch faced a delay due to a disagreement between Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz, the company co-established by Anushka Sharma. Creative disagreements and budget constraints are believed to be the causes of the same this is something that the sources close to the production has revealed.

Cast Remains Hopeful as Emotional Weight of Chakda Xpress Lingers

 The individuals involved in the film still hold onto hope and still remain optimistic. Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who appears in the film, stated he has viewed the final cut and described it as “Anushka’s finest performance to date.” He is also looking forward to the film’s release but confessed he is unsure about what lies ahead.

T he emotional significance of the project is intimate for Shahane and others engaged. The movie highlights the wider difficulties women encounter in Indian sports with honors Jhulan’s remarkable journey but also. Its ability to connect with audiences remains painfully doubtful. 

Also Read: Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan’s Film Set to Release On Time!

Tags: anushka sharmachakda xpressjhulan goswami

RELATED News

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Go Public: Vermont Getaway Confirms Hollywood’s Newest Power Couple
Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan’s Film Set to Release On Time!
Nivin Pauly Accuses Producer P. A. Shamnas of Forgery Over Action Hero Biju-2 Title Rights
Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death
Caught On Cam: Internet Loses Calm After Katy Perry Spotted On A Dinner Date With Justin Trudeau In Canada Post Orlando Bloom Split

LATEST NEWS

Turkish Airlines Plane Evacuated in Antalya After Smoke Detected in Landing Gear | WATCH
JPC To Review ‘One Nation, One Election’ With N K Singh, Prachi Mishra On July 30
Women Can Now Work Night Shifts In Delhi Shops, Says Government — CCTV, Female Guards Made Mandatory
Ghislaine Maxwell Offers to Testify Before Congress But Sets Strong Conditions
Trinidad and Tobago Extends Emergency as Prison Plots Threaten National Security
Renuka Shahane Heartbroken as Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress Faces Uncertain Future
Student Expulsions Spark Violent Clashes Between Protesters & Police in Serbia’s Novi Pazar
Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea Against Antilia Land Sale Linked To Mukesh Ambani
Rajnath Singh: India Ready For Decisive Action If Pakistan Provokes Again
Golf, Gaza & The Trump Brand: How US President’s Scotland Trip Unfolded
Renuka Shahane Heartbroken as Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress Faces Uncertain Future

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Renuka Shahane Heartbroken as Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress Faces Uncertain Future

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Renuka Shahane Heartbroken as Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress Faces Uncertain Future
Renuka Shahane Heartbroken as Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress Faces Uncertain Future
Renuka Shahane Heartbroken as Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress Faces Uncertain Future
Renuka Shahane Heartbroken as Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress Faces Uncertain Future

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?