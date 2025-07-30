Renuka Shahane Heartbroken as Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress Faces Uncertain Future

Renuka Shahane a well known Veteran actress has shared her profound disappointment and sadness after hearing that Chakda Xpress, the eagerly anticipated sports biopic featuring Anushka Sharma, may never be released. In a recent interview, Shahane expressed that she was “completely devastated,” particularly given the work that had been invested in the film. Anushka has put in tremendous effort on her personal development for this role. “The scenes we filmed were impactful and incredibly significant, particularly for women athletes,” she revealed.

Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma’s Comeback Film Inspired by Cricket Legend Jhulan Goswami Faces Uncertain Future

Jhulan Goswami was the inspiration behind Chakda Xpress, a top female fast bowler from India. The movie was being also being to celebrate Anushka Sharma’s comeback to cinema after a five-year break following her 2018 release, Zero. Directed by Prosit Roy, it wrapped up filming in 2022 and was scheduled for a 2023 release on Netflix. Nonetheless, the launch has been postponed indefinitely.

The film’s launch faced a delay due to a disagreement between Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz, the company co-established by Anushka Sharma. Creative disagreements and budget constraints are believed to be the causes of the same this is something that the sources close to the production has revealed.

Cast Remains Hopeful as Emotional Weight of Chakda Xpress Lingers

The individuals involved in the film still hold onto hope and still remain optimistic. Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who appears in the film, stated he has viewed the final cut and described it as “Anushka’s finest performance to date.” He is also looking forward to the film’s release but confessed he is unsure about what lies ahead.

T he emotional significance of the project is intimate for Shahane and others engaged. The movie highlights the wider difficulties women encounter in Indian sports with honors Jhulan’s remarkable journey but also. Its ability to connect with audiences remains painfully doubtful.

