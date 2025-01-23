Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Robert Eggers Set To Direct Sequel To 1986’s ‘Labyrinth’

Robert Eggers has been confirmed to write and direct a sequel to the 1986 fantasy film "Labyrinth," sparking excitement among fans of the cult classic.

Robert Eggers Set To Direct Sequel To 1986’s ‘Labyrinth’

In an exciting development for fans of the cult classic “Labyrinth,” acclaimed director Robert Eggers has been confirmed to write and direct a sequel to the beloved 1986 fantasy film. Eggers, known for his recent success with “Nosferatu,” has closed a deal with Tristar Pictures to helm the highly anticipated project.

The original “Labyrinth,” directed by Jim Henson, featured iconic performances by Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie. Despite its initial critical and commercial disappointment, the film has since gained a loyal following and is cherished by fans for its imaginative storytelling and unique visual style.

Eggers’s involvement in the sequel has generated significant buzz. His recent film “Nosferatu” became a surprise box office hit, grossing $156 million worldwide and earning four Academy Award nominations for cinematography, production design, costume design, and makeup and hairstyling. The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw praised “Nosferatu” as “an elaborate, detailed love letter to the original, intelligently respectful and faithful.”

While details on Eggers’s take on the “Labyrinth” sequel remain scarce, fans are eagerly anticipating his unique vision for the project. Eggers is known for his distinctive style, which has been showcased in films like “The Witch” and “The Northman.” His immediate follow-up to “Nosferatu” is a 13th-century thriller titled “Werwulf,” set in England and aiming for a Christmas 2026 release.

In December, Jeff Sneider broke the news that Eggers was attached to the new “Labyrinth” project, a revelation that has been met with enthusiasm from the film community. Jennifer Connelly, who was just 16 at the time of the original film’s release, has previously expressed interest in returning for a sequel.

The sequel to “Labyrinth” will be produced by Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus, alongside Lisa Henson, the CEO of the Jim Henson Company. The involvement of such notable producers adds to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Speaking about his approach to filmmaking, Eggers stated, “The thing is, I always have a ton of things in development because you need to survive in this industry, and you don’t know what is going to hit next. But I definitely want the next film I make to be an original movie.”

Fans of “Labyrinth” can look forward to a fresh take on the magical world that captivated audiences nearly four decades ago. With Robert Eggers at the helm, the sequel promises to bring a new layer of creativity and depth to the beloved classic.

