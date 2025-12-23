LIVE TV
Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France

Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France

Natasha Poonawalla: When conversations turn to diamonds and rare jewels, Nita Ambani often dominates the spotlight. Yet, another Indian billionaire is quietly making headlines for owning one of the most historically significant gemstones in the world, Natasha Poonawalla. On December 15, jewellery expert and fashion content creator Dhrumit Merulia drew attention to a stunning pink diamond ring from Poonawalla’s collection.

Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring (Picture Credits: Instagram, Canva Modified)
Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring (Picture Credits: Instagram, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 23, 2025 12:07:57 IST

Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France

Natasha Poonawalla: When conversations turn to diamonds and rare jewels, Nita Ambani often dominates the spotlight. Yet, another Indian billionaire is quietly making headlines for owning one of the most historically significant gemstones in the world, Natasha Poonawalla. On December 15, jewellery expert and fashion content creator Dhrumit Merulia drew attention to a stunning pink diamond ring from Poonawalla’s collection, revealing that the piece once belonged to Marie Antoinette, France’s last queen.

A Rs 126-Crore Ring With French Royal Roots

In an Instagram video, Merulia teased viewers by asking them to guess the owner of a diamond ring valued at around Rs 126 crore, before naming Natasha Poonawalla, wife of vaccine billionaire Adar Poonawalla.

The jewel, known as the Marie-Thérèse Pink Diamond Ring, traces its origins to the French royal family. The centrepiece is a 10.38-carat fancy purple-pink, modified kite-shaped brilliant-cut diamond, believed to have been passed down by Marie Antoinette to her daughter, Duchess Marie-Thérèse d’Angoulême.

The ring is further accentuated with round diamonds surrounding the central stone, set on a blackened platinum band studded with 17 diamonds, adding to its dramatic appeal.

From 18th-Century Royalty To Modern Luxury

According to auction house Christie’s, the diamond dates back to the mid-18th century and remained within the French royal lineage for decades before being sold in 1996.

Renowned jewellery designer Joel Arthur Rosenthal (JAR) later reimagined the historic stone into a contemporary ring. The masterpiece resurfaced at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in New York on June 17, 2025, where it fetched $13.98 million, roughly Rs 125 crore.

Merulia noted that the final price was nearly double pre-auction estimates, which had pegged the ring’s value between $3 million and $5 million, underscoring the immense allure of its royal provenance.

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 12:07 PM IST
Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France

Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France

Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France
Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France
Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France
Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France

QUICK LINKS