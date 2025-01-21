Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital this afternoon, six days after sustaining serious injuries in a knife attack during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence.

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital this afternoon, six days after sustaining serious injuries in a knife attack during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence. The 54-year-old actor, though medically cleared to leave, is still at the hospital, completing formalities with the assistance of his mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was present earlier, has since returned home.

The shocking incident, which raised concerns about Mumbai’s law and order, occurred when an intruder broke into Khan’s home and attacked him with a knife. The actor sustained six stab wounds, one of which came dangerously close to his spinal cord, missing it by just 2 mm. Despite his critical condition, Khan was rushed to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw late on Wednesday night, a detail that underscored the urgency of the situation.

Doctors treating the actor confirmed that he is now stable but advised a period of rest and limited activity during his recovery. The incident has sparked widespread debate about the safety of high-profile individuals and the need for enhanced security measures.

Authorities are investigating the burglary attempt, and security has reportedly been tightened around Khan’s residence to prevent any further incidents. Fans and well-wishers have poured in messages of support and relief, wishing the actor a swift recovery.

Filed under

Lilavati Hospital saif ali khan

