Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix Film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Lands In Legal Trouble, Plea Alleges Brahmins’ Defamation

A writ petition has been moved before the Delhi High Court seeking to halt the release and streaming of Netflix’s upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat, with the petitioner claiming that the title and its proposed content are defamatory and communally insensitive.

Filed through Advocate Vineet Jindal, the plea seeks a writ of mandamus directing the authorities to step in and prevent the film from being streamed, along with other related reliefs.

Petitioner Alleges ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Defames ‘Pandat’ Term

The petition has been filed by Mahender Chaturvedi, who describes himself as an Acharya devoted to the study, teaching and propagation of Indian scriptures, philosophy and spiritual traditions.

He claims to be directly aggrieved by the proposed film, alleging that it associates the word “Pandat” with corruption and bribery, thereby harming the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community as well as his own vocation.

Netflix Film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Vilifies ‘Pandat’ Identity

According to the plea, Netflix India has announced and promoted the film and circulated promotional material that allegedly links the term “Pandat” with immoral and corrupt conduct.

The petitioner contends that the term historically signifies scholarship, ethical conduct, spiritual guidance and moral authority within Indian society and religious traditions. The plea asserts that such a portrayal amounts to the stereotyping and vilification of an entire religious and social community.

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Accused of Hurting Dignity, Communal Harmony

The petition further argues that the impugned title and content violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution. It claims that the content discriminates against a particular religious and social group, infringes the right to dignity and reputation, and demeans religious and cultural identity linked to faith, rituals, and traditions.

While acknowledging the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a), the plea states that the same is subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) and does not extend to hate speech, defamation, or content that may disturb communal harmony and public order.

Plea Flags Lack of ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ OTT Regulation

The petitioner has also alleged that the Union Government has failed to establish an effective regulatory mechanism to prevent the misuse of creative freedom on OTT platforms. The plea claims that such regulatory gaps enable platforms to promote sensational or community-based vilification for commercial gain and amount to abdication of constitutional duty to protect fraternity and public order.

Through the petition, the petitioner has sought directions to the Union of India and Netflix India to stay the release and streaming of the film. He has also sought an interim order staying the release of the impugned content during the pendency of the case, as well as directions to the Union Government to take appropriate action against Netflix India under applicable laws governing digital and OTT platforms.

Petitioner Warns of Irreversible Damage

The petitioner has further sought any other order deemed fit in the interest of justice, equity, and communal harmony.

The plea states that the cause of action arose when the film was announced and promoted, and contends that any damage caused by its release would be irreversible. On this basis, the petitioner has sought urgent judicial intervention prior to the streaming of the film.

(Inputs from ANI)

