Salman Khan Set To Return As Host For Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 is generating buzz as one of the most anticipated reality TV shows of the year. Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 3, where Anil Kapoor took the helm and Sana Makbul emerged as the winner, fans have been eagerly awaiting the new season. The absence of Salman Khan, the beloved host of previous seasons, was notably felt during Bigg Boss OTT 3, leading to widespread disappointment among viewers.

Salman Khan’s Return Confirmed

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that Salman Khan might not host Bigg Boss 18 due to a rib injury, recent updates confirm that he will indeed return as the show’s host. Rumors of his absence were unfounded, and Salman is expected to resume his role with full vigor. He will soon begin filming the show’s promo, much to the relief and excitement of his fans.

Season 18 Contestants and New Additions

In addition to Salman’s return, Bigg Boss 18 promises an exciting lineup of contestants. The show’s producers have begun reaching out to various celebrities, including Zaan Khan, Meera Deosthale, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Kanika Mann, Shaheer Sheikh, Sameera Reddy, Sunil Kumar from Stree 2, Deepika Arya, Somy Ali, Anjali Anand, Arjun Bijlani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Mansi Srivastava, and Dheeraj Dhoopar, among others. However, Arjun Bijlani, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Somy Ali have confirmed they will not be participating.

Special Segments with Abdu Rozik

Additionally, Abdu Rozik will join the show for some special segments, adding an extra layer of excitement to the season. Rozik has expressed his enthusiasm about being part of Bigg Boss 18, promising engaging and memorable moments for viewers.

As anticipation builds, Bigg Boss 18 is set to captivate audiences with its blend of drama, celebrity appearances, and the return of Salman Khan as host. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming season!

