Home > Entertainment > Samay Raina And Anurag Kashyap’s Bold Condom Ad Roast Leaves Fans Stunned, Censorship Sparks Debate

Samay Raina And Anurag Kashyap’s Bold Condom Ad Roast Leaves Fans Stunned, Censorship Sparks Debate

Comedian Samay Raina and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap star in a bold condom ad that doubles as a roast battle. Packed with unfiltered humor, the ad went viral, leaving fans shocked it passed the censor board and sparking debates on creativity, censorship, and bold marketing in India

Samay Raina–Anurag Kashyap condom ad roast shocks fans, stirs debate (Pc: Instagram)
Samay Raina–Anurag Kashyap condom ad roast shocks fans, stirs debate (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 3, 2025 14:48:16 IST

An unexpected, yet widely talked about, partnership between comedian Samay Raina and acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has seen the two celebrities team up to create a condom commercial. However, it is not just any suggestive commercial. It is, in fact, a roast fight without any holds barred between the two personalities, full of funny insults and self-deprecation. 

The advertisement involves Raina and Kashyap teasing one another, making fun of each other and their respective filmography, and how Raina presents jokes. The unedited nature of the ad has left many fans questioning how the censor board ever allowed the advert to be green lighted to begin with, and it instantly became viral.



Uncensored Creativity

The un-refined nature of the advertisement is a refreshing change to the rather quiet nature of condom advertisements. It does not use innuendo it adopts outright, though comic, challenges. This is a very risky decision, and it is an indication of a new trend in advertising where products are ready to innovate to attract the attention of the audience.

The advert uses the common images of Raina who is cool with his jokes and Kashyap who is rough and unconventional with his filmmaking to build a realistic and quite entertaining relationship. To its credit, it is a testament to the power of imaginative freedom and how it can lead to some of the most memorable campaigns that have an unforgettable impact on viewers.

Fan Reactions And Virality

The response to the advert placed on the Web is overwhelmingly positive, and the social media has been flooded with the messages of people who were impressed and shocked by the video. The fact that an advert like that could slip through the censor board has been a cause of concern to many and is one of the reasons why the advert has spread like a virus.

This sentiment of cannot believe it passed has unwittingly become an element of the advertisement marketing as it creates discussions and makes more people see the advertisement. The success of the ad proves that it is possible to use humor and unrealistic combinations to design exceptionally shareable content, and in some cases, it might be the most unrealistic ideas that will have the most significant effect.

