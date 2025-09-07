Sanjay Dutt Slams New Actors’ Insecurity, Says: ‘Survive 40 Years Before Going Crazy With One Hit’

Sanjay Dutt, the typical Khalnayak of Bollywood has never minced words. In a recent open interview in The Great Kapil Sharma Show, the old movie star rattled the can by expressing his fears about the new generation of actors. Having gained more than forty years of experience in the field, Dutt did not hesitate to mention what he sees as a salient lack of longevity and an excessive sense of insecurity among newcomers.

He defiantly asked them to follow suit and survive in the infamously unstable film industry as he did in his forty years in the business, and that a single successful movie usually drives them mad.

Sanjay Dutt The One-Hit Wonder Syndrome

Dutt provides some interesting observations regarding what she sees as a modern trend, of instant gratification and short-lived success, which she believes to be winning out over the reality of hard work and the long-term buildup to a successful career.

He insinuates that a lot of young actors have problems seeing the big picture after achieving success early in their careers and tend to think that a flick with the limelight may turn them into a star rather than a permanent one. This, he thinks, is due to the natural feeling of insecurity that causes them to be over-reactive towards the success, but not to the long term.

Sanjay Dutt Navigating the Industry’s Evolving Tides

In Bollywood, as Dutt understands, it is a marathon, not a sprint. His personal career has had its fair share of historic highs and lows, but he has managed to rebrand himself and stay pertinent. He implicitly compares his path full of stamina and a hardened skin to what he views as a softer way of doing things in the present generation.

Dutt does not only need to challenge but perhaps, offer some reflections to introspect – to call new entrants in the industry to develop the psychological strength necessary to withstand the harshness of the industry and its dynamic nature as he has done over 40 years.

