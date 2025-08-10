Sean Diddy’s Desperate Plea! Could Pardon Make The Rapper A Donald Trump Supporter?

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorneys have recently buzzed the netizens with the claim that they are approaching US President Donald Trump for pardon. But the main plot twist here is that, if Trump pardon Diddy, he might get the music mogul’s support. This happened as Combs is still convicted for prostitution-related offenses, laying ground for loyalty and justice questions, as well as political allegiances.

Diddy’s Legal Trouble and Pardon Requests

On July 2, 2025, Combs was convicted of transporting people for the purpose of prostitution, with the maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment. His attorney Nicole Westmoreland confirmed that her team is in talks with the Trump administration for clemency.

According to his lawyer Mark Geragos during a podcast, 2 Angry Men, a pardon could make Combs change his public stance as they both have an ‘affinity’ towards Trump based on the fact that they both have been criminally prosecuted. This plea is made despite the fact that Combs had criticized Trump in the past, including his 2020 calls for Trump’s banishment.

Trump’s Hesitation and Past Tensions

President Trump has actually shown reluctance to grant a pardon to Combs. The rapper was hostile during his campaign for the presidency. “He is partly guilty,” Trump has claimed about Combs in a Newsmax interview. Past “terrible statements,” he went on to say, made him grant clemency “difficult.”

Their relationship once was cordial, but that disappeared with Combs’ public banishment of Trump during 2020, calling for voters to oust him. Trump’s proclivity for pardoning rappers such as Lil Wayne and Kodak Black creates further intrigue,.

Strategic Karma or Real Affection?

Geragos’ statement that Combs would be in favour of Trump in case he gets acquitted raised eyebrows as the rapper has been a very vocal anti-Trump. “Those among whom prosecution is sustained have a kind of bond that may soften the views even of Combs,” the attorney argues.

Critics would say that was a ploy to freedom, while supporters consider it a pragmatic alliance. Whether genuine empathy or a quid pro quo, the prospect of Diddy joining the MAGA fold has sparked debates about justice and celebrity influence on politics. Although acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex-trafficking charges, Combs stays in custody until his sentence on October 3.

