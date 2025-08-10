LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sean Diddy’s Desperate Plea! Could Pardon Make The Rapper A Donald Trump Supporter?

Sean Diddy’s Desperate Plea! Could Pardon Make The Rapper A Donald Trump Supporter?

The tea is piping hot! Diddy's lawyer contends that if a pardon were granted for Diddy's prostitution conviction, the rapper might just flip on Trump's side. Despite some historic shade between the two, could Diddy really join the MAGA crew? Let's see!

Pardon Could Make Diddy a Donald Trump Fan
Pardon Could Make Diddy a Donald Trump Fan

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 10, 2025 10:44:57 IST

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorneys have recently buzzed the netizens with the claim that they are approaching US President Donald Trump for pardon. But the main plot twist here is that, if Trump pardon Diddy, he might get the music mogul’s support. This happened as Combs is still convicted for prostitution-related offenses, laying ground for loyalty and justice questions, as well as political allegiances.

Diddy’s Legal Trouble and Pardon Requests

On July 2, 2025, Combs was convicted of transporting people for the purpose of prostitution, with the maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment. His attorney Nicole Westmoreland confirmed that her team is in talks with the Trump administration for clemency.

According to his lawyer Mark Geragos during a podcast, 2 Angry Men, a pardon could make Combs change his public stance as they both have an ‘affinity’ towards Trump based on the fact that they both have been criminally prosecuted. This plea is made despite the fact that Combs had criticized Trump in the past, including his 2020 calls for Trump’s banishment.

Trump’s Hesitation and Past Tensions

President Trump has actually shown reluctance to grant a pardon to Combs. The rapper was hostile during his campaign for the presidency. “He is partly guilty,” Trump has claimed about Combs in a Newsmax interview. Past “terrible statements,” he went on to say, made him grant clemency “difficult.”

Their relationship once was cordial, but that disappeared with Combs’ public banishment of Trump during 2020, calling for voters to oust him. Trump’s proclivity for pardoning rappers such as Lil Wayne and Kodak Black creates further intrigue,.

Strategic Karma or Real Affection? 

Geragos’ statement that Combs would be in favour of Trump in case he gets acquitted raised eyebrows as the rapper has been a very vocal anti-Trump. “Those among whom prosecution is sustained have a kind of bond that may soften the views even of Combs,” the attorney argues.

Critics would say that was a ploy to freedom, while supporters consider it a pragmatic alliance. Whether genuine empathy or a quid pro quo, the prospect of Diddy joining the MAGA fold has sparked debates about justice and celebrity influence on politics. Although acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex-trafficking charges, Combs stays in custody until his sentence on October 3.

Also Read: Did Emma Thompson’s Rejection Alter Donald Trump’s Path To His Presidency? Here’s The Tea!

RELATED News

The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Never Walked Out Of Bobby Deol’s Barsaat But Was Fired: ‘I Immediately Went And….’
Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’

LATEST NEWS

Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
Sean Diddy’s Desperate Plea! Could Pardon Make The Rapper A Donald Trump Supporter?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sean Diddy’s Desperate Plea! Could Pardon Make The Rapper A Donald Trump Supporter?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sean Diddy’s Desperate Plea! Could Pardon Make The Rapper A Donald Trump Supporter?
Sean Diddy’s Desperate Plea! Could Pardon Make The Rapper A Donald Trump Supporter?
Sean Diddy’s Desperate Plea! Could Pardon Make The Rapper A Donald Trump Supporter?
Sean Diddy’s Desperate Plea! Could Pardon Make The Rapper A Donald Trump Supporter?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?