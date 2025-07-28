Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz

Actor Mathampatti Rangaraj, who made his Tamil cinema debut with Mehandi Circus and later appeared in Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, has lately been in the spotlight but not for films. Though his acting career saw a brief pause, Rangaraj found renewed fame through celebrity catering services and as a judge on Cooku With Comali.

However, it’s not just his career that has people talking. His personal life has now become the center of an intense social media buzz.

Secret Wedding or Not? Joy’s Photos Raise Eyebrows

Rumors of Rangaraj tying the knot with celebrity stylist Joy Crizildaa had already been floating around for months. But things took a dramatic turn when Joy shared photos of herself wearing a mangalsutra with Rangaraj applying kumkum on her forehead. Alongside, she captioned the image “Mr. & Mrs. Rangaraj” and even used the hashtags #husbandandwife, confirming a relationship status that had so far been whispered about.

Not stopping there, Joy even updated her name to Joy Rangaraj on social media, and celebrated Valentine’s Day with the actor, further adding fuel to the fire.

But What About Shruthi? First Wife Still Claims the Spot

Rangaraj’s first wife, Shruthi, shared her last Instagram post with photos of their children and captioned it emotionally, saying:

“My heart and soul are with them. We are not divorced. I’m still his wife.”

Fans left with wondering: Did Rangaraj legally divorce Shruthi before marrying Joy? Or is this second marriage not official? So far, there’s been no public confirmation of a legal separation.

Rangaraj, when previously asked about his personal life, refused to go into details. He said,

“There’s no problem in our family. I will speak when the right time comes.” He also claimed that “not all news is true.”

Legal Questions and Public Curiosity

Indian law does not permit a second marriage without a legal divorce. But no legal complaint has surfaced so far. Interestingly, Shruthi is also said to be a lawyer, leading many to believe that any move Rangaraj makes would likely be legally sound.

Now that Joy’s photo showing her wearing a chain engraved with “Rangaraj” has gone viral, the speculation is stronger than ever. Is it a staged post? Is it old? Is this just a publicity stunt? Or is there a real marriage that the couple is hiding?

The Internet Waits for Answers

As fans and gossip lovers eagerly wait, neither Rangaraj, Shruthi, nor Joy have officially clarified their relationship status. Until then, this mystery continues to stir curiosity across Tamil entertainment circles.

