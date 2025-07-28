Home > Entertainment > Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz

Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz

Mathampatti Rangaraj's marriage with celebrity stylist Joy has raised eyebrows. Social media exploded after Joy shared photos calling herself “Mrs. Rangaraj.” Fans wonder if Rangaraj divorced his first wife Shruthi, who denies it. Joy’s “mangalsutra” pic and pregnancy rumors only add fire. Truth remains unclear.

Actor Mathampatti Rangaraj’s second marriage to stylist Joy and her pregnancy sparks buzz
Actor Mathampatti Rangaraj’s second marriage to stylist Joy and her pregnancy sparks buzz

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 28, 2025 05:06:01 IST

Actor Mathampatti Rangaraj, who made his Tamil cinema debut with Mehandi Circus and later appeared in Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, has lately been in the spotlight but not for films. Though his acting career saw a brief pause, Rangaraj found renewed fame through celebrity catering services and as a judge on Cooku With Comali.

However, it’s not just his career that has people talking. His personal life has now become the center of an intense social media buzz.

Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz

Secret Wedding or Not? Joy’s Photos Raise Eyebrows

Rumors of Rangaraj tying the knot with celebrity stylist Joy Crizildaa had already been floating around for months. But things took a dramatic turn when Joy shared photos of herself wearing a mangalsutra with Rangaraj applying kumkum on her forehead. Alongside, she captioned the image “Mr. & Mrs. Rangaraj” and even used the hashtags #husbandandwife, confirming a relationship status that had so far been whispered about.

Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz

Not stopping there, Joy even updated her name to Joy Rangaraj on social media, and celebrated Valentine’s Day with the actor, further adding fuel to the fire.

But What About Shruthi? First Wife Still Claims the Spot

Rangaraj’s first wife, Shruthi, shared her last Instagram post with photos of their children and captioned it emotionally, saying:

“My heart and soul are with them. We are not divorced. I’m still his wife.”

Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz

Fans left with wondering: Did Rangaraj legally divorce Shruthi before marrying Joy? Or is this second marriage not official? So far, there’s been no public confirmation of a legal separation.

Rangaraj, when previously asked about his personal life, refused to go into details. He said,

“There’s no problem in our family. I will speak when the right time comes.” He also claimed that “not all news is true.”

Legal Questions and Public Curiosity

Indian law does not permit a second marriage without a legal divorce. But no legal complaint has surfaced so far. Interestingly, Shruthi is also said to be a lawyer, leading many to believe that any move Rangaraj makes would likely be legally sound.

Now that Joy’s photo showing her wearing a chain engraved with “Rangaraj” has gone viral, the speculation is stronger than ever. Is it a staged post? Is it old? Is this just a publicity stunt? Or is there a real marriage that the couple is hiding?

The Internet Waits for Answers

As fans and gossip lovers eagerly wait, neither Rangaraj, Shruthi, nor Joy have officially clarified their relationship status. Until then, this mystery continues to stir curiosity across Tamil entertainment circles.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”

Tags: Mathampatti Rangaraj

RELATED News

Ed Sheeran’s Lookalike Steals the Show at Old Trafford During India vs England Test
Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”
India Couture Week 2025: Bhumi Pednekar Shines As Ritu Kumar’s Muse
Desiree And Christopher’s Ever-Growing Family: Meet The Supermom Of 19, Now Pregnant With Her 20th Child And Still Thriving!
AR Rahman Shares Proud Dad Moment, Singer Celebrates His Daughter’s Graduation

LATEST NEWS

Over 3,200 Boeing Workers in St. Louis Reject Contract, Strike Likely by 4 August
Haridwar Stampede: AAP Slams System Failure After Mansa Devi Tragedy Kills 6 Devotees
Hair Theory and the Hidden Messages of Love — A Nod to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Syria to Hold First Parliamentary Elections Since Assad’s Fall – What We Know
Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of Fifth Test Against England Due To Toe Injury, This Player Named As Replacement
28th July Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs — A Day to Slow Down, Reflect, and Reset
Signs You’re the Side Quest, Not the Main Story — And How to Catch It Sooner, Not Later
Donald Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse
Wildfires Threaten Turkey’s Fourth-Largest City Of Bursa as Europe Battles Heatwave
Husband-Wife Found Found Dead In Rented Home, No Suicide Note – Probe Underway
Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz
Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz
Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz
Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?