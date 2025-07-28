Home > Entertainment > Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”

Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”

Prithviraj Sukumaran praises Kajol's instinctive acting in Sarzameen, comparing her spontaneity to Mohanlal. He shares how her unpredictable energy made emotional scenes both challenging and memorable, calling the experience one of the most rewarding of his career.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 28, 2025 02:02:45 IST

 Prithviraj Sukumaran knows that better than most that working with someone as talemts and expereinced as Kajol is nothing less than extraordinarz. While promoting his latest project Sarzameen, the actor opened up about sharing screen space with Kajol and compared her instinctive acting style to that of Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal.

Kajol’s Instinctive Style Keeps Co-Stars on Their Toes, Says Prithviraj

According to Prithviraj, Kajol doesn’t approach a scene with a rehearsed formula. Instead, she relies heavily on her instincts, reacting in the moment with raw emotion. This unpredictability, he admitted, can be challenging for co-actors — but also incredibly rewarding. “It’s tough sometimes,” he said with a smile, “because you’re not entirely sure what she’s going to bring into the take. But that’s also what makes it magical.”

Unscripted Moments and Genuine Chemistry Made Filming with Kajol Unforgettable, Says Prithviraj

He recalled scenes where both of them were supposed to deliver serious, emotional moments — but Kajol’s natural energy would often catch him off guard, leading them both to burst out laughing mid-scene. “There were days when we couldn’t finish a shot because we’d just crack up. The energy between us was very real, very alive,” he said.

Prithviraj called her a “force” and compared her spontaneity to Mohanlal’s, who is known for his effortless and deeply felt performances. “You don’t always get that in front of the camera — someone who keeps you completely present. Kajol does that.”

Reflecting on the experience, he said working with Kajol challenged him in the best way possible. “You walk in prepared, but with her, you have to stay open — and that’s what great acting is all about.”

Sarzameen brings together a powerful cast and explores themes of identity, loss, and duty. But for Prithviraj, the biggest takeaway might just be the unforgettable scenes shared with Kajol.

Also Read: Sarzameen Teaser: Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets His First Negative Role, Kajol And Prithviraj Sukumaran Leave Internet Impressed

Tags: kajolPrithviraj Sukumaransarzameen

RELATED News

Desiree And Christopher’s Ever-Growing Family: Meet The Supermom Of 19, Now Pregnant With Her 20th Child And Still Thriving!
AR Rahman Shares Proud Dad Moment, Singer Celebrates His Daughter’s Graduation
Madhampatty Rangaraj And Joy Crizildaa Celebrate Wedding Bliss With Surprise Baby Announcement Just Hours After Tying The Knot!
BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment
Raveena Tandon Confirms Aranyak Season 2 Cancelled: Sironah’s Mystery Ends Abruptly, Fans Heartbroken Over Show’s Sudden Goodbye

LATEST NEWS

Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”
Bengaluru Empire Restaurant’s Chicken Kebabs Declared Unsafe, BBMP Issues Notice
Train Crash in Southwest Germany Leaves Several Dead, Dozens Injured
Tadej Pogacar Wins Fourth Tour de France Title In 2025 After Rain-Soaked Paris Finish
Is Your Nail Growth Rate a Hidden Clue to Aging? Find Out What It Reveals
UP Constable’s Wife Ends Life, Accuses In-Laws of Harassment In Video
Knife Attack at Michigan Walmart: Suspect Faces Terrorism & Murder Attempt Charges
Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Operations At Alstom’s Savli Facility In Gujarat’s Vadodara
US and EU Strike Last-Minute Trade Deal, Averting Major Tariff Showdown
Air India Express Flight Delayed At Hindon Airport Due To Technical Glitch
Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”
Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”
Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”
Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?