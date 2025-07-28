Prithviraj Sukumaran Says Kajol Reminds Him of Mohanlal, Admits Shooting With Her Was “Tough But Magical”

Prithviraj Sukumaran knows that better than most that working with someone as talemts and expereinced as Kajol is nothing less than extraordinarz. While promoting his latest project Sarzameen, the actor opened up about sharing screen space with Kajol and compared her instinctive acting style to that of Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal.

Kajol’s Instinctive Style Keeps Co-Stars on Their Toes, Says Prithviraj

According to Prithviraj, Kajol doesn’t approach a scene with a rehearsed formula. Instead, she relies heavily on her instincts, reacting in the moment with raw emotion. This unpredictability, he admitted, can be challenging for co-actors — but also incredibly rewarding. “It’s tough sometimes,” he said with a smile, “because you’re not entirely sure what she’s going to bring into the take. But that’s also what makes it magical.”

Unscripted Moments and Genuine Chemistry Made Filming with Kajol Unforgettable, Says Prithviraj

He recalled scenes where both of them were supposed to deliver serious, emotional moments — but Kajol’s natural energy would often catch him off guard, leading them both to burst out laughing mid-scene. “There were days when we couldn’t finish a shot because we’d just crack up. The energy between us was very real, very alive,” he said.

Prithviraj called her a “force” and compared her spontaneity to Mohanlal’s, who is known for his effortless and deeply felt performances. “You don’t always get that in front of the camera — someone who keeps you completely present. Kajol does that.”

Reflecting on the experience, he said working with Kajol challenged him in the best way possible. “You walk in prepared, but with her, you have to stay open — and that’s what great acting is all about.”

Sarzameen brings together a powerful cast and explores themes of identity, loss, and duty. But for Prithviraj, the biggest takeaway might just be the unforgettable scenes shared with Kajol.

