Home > Entertainment > 'See You All Very Soon': Prajakta Koli Cancels Nepal Trip Amid Gen Z Protests And Violence

YouTuber-actor Prajakta Koli cancelled her Nepal trip, calling celebrations “inappropriate” amid deadly Gen Z-led protests over a social media ban. At least 19 people died, 300 injured, and PM KP Oli resigned as unrest spread nationwide.

Prajakta Koli cancels her Nepal trip. (Photo: IG/Prajakta Koli, ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 10, 2025 08:56:52 IST

YouTube-turned-actor Prajakta Koli has called off her Nepal trip following the country’s recent violence and riots. The content creator, who is the person behind the popular channel ‘MostlySane’ and has appeared in films such as Jugjugg Jeeyo, expressed her sadness after hearing of and seeing disturbing videos and reports coming from Nepal. 

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday, Prajakta shared a note to her Stories state that she could not move forward with her plans currently. “What happened in Nepal yesterday is heart-wrenching. Any kind of celebration at this time feels in appropriate.”

She wrote on Instagram that, “My heart goes out to the families of those affected.”  “I was so looking forward to being there and seeing everyone, but it’s not the right time now, hopefully I will be able to see everyone soon enough.”

Prajakta Koli IG Story

Nepal burning

For perhaps the first time, Nepal has never experienced protests of this extent from the public with regard to the government’s decision to censor access to the popular social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, WhatsApp, X, and Reddit.The government mandate required people to register to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology before August 28 and after failing to comply, access to 26 apps was removed.

The crackdown incited widespread condemnation, especially from Gen Z and young e-users, who took to the streets to protest. Unfortunately, the protests then exploded into violent clashes between protesters and police. Reports say that, at least, 19 people have been killed and around 300 injured. 

Protesters stormed ministerial residences, lit private properties on fire, vandalized the Parliament building, and even burnt the house of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Protesters even stormed a jail in Dhangadhi and freed more than 300 of the inmates.

The unrest has now resulted in curfew-type limitations on when individuals can be in large cities such as Kathmandu. The disturbance has also shut down the international airport, cancelled many flights, and halted individuals from traveling. Experts think unrest started following announcements of social media bans but then momentum shifted to protests against corruption and government failures in Nepal.

ALSO READ: Nepal Protests: Army Steps In to Protect Citizens as Nationwide Violence Escalates

Tags: gen-z-protestNepal ViolencePrajakta Koli

