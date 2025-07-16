‘Severance’ Dominates 2025 Emmy Nominations With 27 Nods: See the Full List

The 77th Primetime Emmy nominations on July 15, 2025, covered the widest spectrum of TV personalities and shows. ‘Severance’ from Apple TV+ was nominated most, with 27, followed by ‘The Penguin’ and ‘The White Lotus’ from HBO, and Apple TV+’s The Studio. Here are the full lists of nominees in major categories.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Paradise (HBO)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance



Carrie Coon, The White Lotus



Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt



Julianne Nicholson, Paradise



Parker Posey, The White Lotus



Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus



Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons



Harrison Ford, Shrinking



Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere



Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear



Michael Urie, Shrinking



Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Where to Watch the 2025 Emmy Awards?

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will stream live on CBS and on Paramount+ Sunday, September 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The award show will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, celebrating technical and creative achievement, will be held Sept. 6-7 and broadcast on FXX Sept. 13.

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations: Which TV Show Leads the Race This Year?