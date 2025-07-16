LIVE TV
'Severance' Dominates 2025 Emmy Nominations With 27 Nods: See the Full List

The 75th Emmy Awards nominations are out now! With Severance leading the list with 27 nods, followed by HBO’s The Penguin and The White Lotus, and Apple TV+’s The Studio. Nominees span diverse categories, showcasing top talent all set to stream on September 4, 2025, from Los Angeles.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 14:54:31 IST

The 77th Primetime Emmy nominations on July 15, 2025, covered the widest spectrum of TV personalities and shows. ‘Severance’ from Apple TV+ was nominated most, with 27, followed by ‘The Penguin’ and ‘The White Lotus’ from HBO, and Apple TV+’s The Studio. Here are the full lists of nominees in major categories.

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Andor (Disney+)
  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • The Last of Us (HBO)
  • Paradise (HBO)
  • The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Severance (Apple TV+)
  • Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Shrinking (Apple TV+)
  • The Studio (Apple TV+)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Black Mirror (Netflix)
  • Dying for Sex (FX)
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
  • The Penguin (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Meghann Fahy, Sirens
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Zach Cherry, Severance
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
  • James Marsden, Paradise
  • Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance
  • John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Michael Urie, Shrinking
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence
  • Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
  • Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
  • Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
  • Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Where to Watch the 2025 Emmy Awards?

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will stream live on CBS and on Paramount+ Sunday, September 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The award show will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, celebrating technical and creative achievement, will be held Sept. 6-7 and broadcast on FXX Sept. 13.

