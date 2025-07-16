Emmy Awards 2025: Who’s Ruling The Nominations This Year?

The TV landscape buzzes with the latest news of the nominees for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025. The Emmy’s acknowledge excellence in television yearly, honoring storytelling quality, excellent performances, and technical innovation. Even though reality is that so many great shows and talented actors have deserved this award, as but one show has absolutely ruled by sitting on an astonishingly huge number of nominations, staging the stage for a dynamite awards show. While there is a great deal of programming represented among this year’s nominees, a definite front-runner has emerged, which is terrific news and a sweep in several top categories.

Top Nominated Series: A Dystopian Reign

At the forefront of the nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards is Apple TV+’s popular psychological thriller, Severance. There were an incredible 27 nominations for the dystopian thriller that wrapped up its captivating second season. There are a number of them, including as for Outstanding Drama Series, fan favourite shows, and individual nods for the cast and crew. Support actors Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, and John Turturro were also nominated, and Adam Scott and Britt Lower were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. The series also got nominated for its complicated writing and directing, further complementing its general success.

Major Contenders: Close on the Heels

Even when Severance is way out in front, other top productions also contributed to this year’s nominations. HBO’s dark comic book drama, The Penguin, came in second with 24 nominations, strongly placed in the Limited or Anthology Series categories. Next up shortly are two other giants, each of which receives 23 nominations: HBO’s blockbuster ensemble drama The White Lotus and Apple TV+’s new comedy series, The Studio. The Studio has also cemented its place in history as the most first-season comedy series nominations ever received. These numbers reflect the spectrum of television greatness from hard-hitting dramas and satirical comedies to captivating limited series, all competing for top honors at this year’s 77th Emmy Awards ceremony in September 2025.

