Shah Rukh Khan As Rehman Dakait? Viral Fan Edit of King Khan On Akshaye Khanna’s Iconic Dhurandhar Song Leaves Netizens Stunned, Watch

Akshaye Khanna’s entry in the film Dhurandhar is trending all over the internet. Users on social media are loving his entry on FA9LA track and sharing it across all platforms. On this trend, a fan of Shah Rukh Khan has created an edited video in which Akshaye Khanna is replaced by Shah Rukh Khan.

The edited clip is getting viral over the internet, and fans are reacting to the video. Some fans stated that if SRK was it in the film then it could easily cross 1000 crore while some believe the film had resulted as disaster

The internet reacts

After the video went viral users reacted to the video. The video got mixed reactions

No hate to Akshaye Khanna but I think SRK as Pakistani terrorist looks more realistic than anyone 😭 https://t.co/vexBUaSP4w — Rupesh Bharatam (@Pbhartiya06) December 14, 2025







Nope. Akshay Khanna nailed it. SRK won’t come even closer. — BharatRising (@kusskumar) December 14, 2025







Puri film disaster sabit hoti… 🤣🤣Hakla khan is only fitted with YRF!! — ∀♡S™ (@Realabhijeet2) December 15, 2025





Netzines are giving mix reaction on the edited video the SRK fans are excited to see whereas Akshaye Khanna fans and other didn’t like the edit.