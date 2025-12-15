LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shah Rukh Khan As Rehman Dakait? Viral Fan Edit of King Khan On Akshaye Khanna’s Iconic Dhurandhar Song Leaves Netizens Stunned, Watch

Akshay Khann's character as Rehman Dakait is trending all over internet. A Shah Rukh Khan fan has made a edited video of SRK as Rehman Dakait which is getting viral and getting mixed reaction on the video

SRK as Rehman Dakait, credit: X
SRK as Rehman Dakait, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 15, 2025 20:28:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Akshaye Khanna’s entry in the film Dhurandhar is trending all over the internet. Users on social media are loving his entry on FA9LA track and sharing it across all platforms. On this trend, a fan of Shah Rukh Khan has created an edited video in which Akshaye Khanna is replaced by Shah Rukh Khan.  

The edited clip is getting viral over the internet, and fans are reacting to the video. Some fans stated that if SRK was it in the film then it could easily cross 1000 crore while some believe the film had resulted as disaster  

SRK as Rehman Dakait

A Shah Rukh Khan fan shared an edited video featuring SRK as Rehman Dakait



The internet reacts

After the video went viral users reacted to the video. The video got mixed reactions







Netzines are giving mix reaction on the edited video the SRK fans are excited to see whereas Akshaye Khanna fans and other didn’t like the edit. 

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 8:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS