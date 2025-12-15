Shah Rukh Khan As Rehman Dakait? Viral Fan Edit of King Khan On Akshaye Khanna’s Iconic Dhurandhar Song Leaves Netizens Stunned, Watch

Akshaye Khanna’s entry in the film Dhurandhar is trending all over the internet. Users on social media are loving his entry on FA9LA track and sharing it across all platforms. On this trend, a fan of Shah Rukh Khan has created an edited video in which Akshaye Khanna is replaced by Shah Rukh Khan.
The edited clip is getting viral over the internet, and fans are reacting to the video. Some fans stated that if SRK was it in the film then it could easily cross 1000 crore while some believe the film had resulted as disaster
SRK as Rehman Dakait
A Shah Rukh Khan fan shared an edited video featuring SRK as Rehman Dakait
SRK in Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/QRRuzYBILi
— 𒆜Ᏸ𝖊𝒆ṛ𝕒𒆜 (@Baap_of_bolly) December 13, 2025
The internet reacts
After the video went viral users reacted to the video. The video got mixed reactions
No hate to Akshaye Khanna but I think SRK as Pakistani terrorist looks more realistic than anyone 😭 https://t.co/vexBUaSP4w
— Rupesh Bharatam (@Pbhartiya06) December 14, 2025
Nope. Akshay Khanna nailed it. SRK won’t come even closer.
— BharatRising (@kusskumar) December 14, 2025
Puri film disaster sabit hoti… 🤣🤣Hakla khan is only fitted with YRF!!
— ∀♡S™ (@Realabhijeet2) December 15, 2025
Netzines are giving mix reaction on the edited video the SRK fans are excited to see whereas Akshaye Khanna fans and other didn’t like the edit.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
