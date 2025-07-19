Shah Rukh Khan Was Always In Pain, Revealed This Choreographer When King Khan Busted His Knee While Filming Pathaan

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has hit a rough patch while filming his upcoming action flick, King. Word is, he picked up a muscular injury during an intense shoot at Mumbai’s Golden Tobacco Studio, forcing production to slam the brakes for now.

59-Year-Old Shah Rukh Khan Gets Injured During KING Shoot

Sources say the injury cropped up during some heavy-duty action work. No one’s spilling the exact details, but folks close to the crew claim doctors told Shah Rukh to lay low for about a month. “It’s not a major thing, just a muscle strain. SRK’s been through worse—he’s picked up plenty of knocks over the years doing his own stunts,” one insider mentioned.

Right after the accident, Shah Rukh and his crew caught the next flight to the US—didn’t waste a second. Even though word is he’s not in any life-threatening danger, nobody’s willing to roll the dice with his health. Rest and recovery are the priority here, not some quick patch-up job.

Because of all this, every shoot for “King” slotted for July and August? Scrapped. Doesn’t matter if it was Film City, YRF Studios, or Golden Tobacco Studio—everything’s on ice. As for when things pick up again? Your guess is as good as mine. Maybe September, maybe October, but honestly, it all rides on how fast Shah Rukh bounces back. For now, it’s a waiting game.

When Shah Rukh Khan got injured during Pathaan shoot in 2024

Choreographer Bosco Martis even brought up another recent injury. Turns out, Shah Rukh was nursing a knee issue while shooting the blockbuster song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ for last year’s mega-hit Pathaan.

Bosco in 2024, “We’ve worked with SRK since Swades. His commitment is off the charts. No matter how tough the steps or how much he’s hurting, the guy never complains. You’d never know he’s in pain—he just keeps going.”

Bosco added that even when Shah Rukh was clearly uncomfortable, he powered through every dance move. The star would quietly duck back to his van to patch himself up, then return to set like nothing happened. No drama, no fuss.

As for Bosco, he’s been getting a ton of love lately for choreographing ‘Tauba Tauba’ with Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz. With Caesar Gonsalves, the duo—Bosco-Caesar—have been behind some of Bollywood’s most memorable dance numbers for years.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Injured On ‘King’ Film Set In Mumbai, Shooting Cancelled Till October As He Heads To US For Recovery