Shah Rukh Khan Injured On ‘King’ Film Set In Mumbai, Shooting Cancelled Till October As He Heads To US For Recovery

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly suffered an injury while filming his upcoming action movie King, leading to a temporary halt in production. The actor, who was shooting an intense action sequence at the Golden Tobacco Studio in Mumbai, is said to have sustained a muscular injury.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the injury occurred during a physically demanding scene. While the exact nature of the injury has not been disclosed, sources close to the production team revealed that Shah Rukh has been advised to take a month-long break from work. “It’s nothing too serious but more of a muscular strain. SRK has had multiple injuries in the past while performing action stunts,” a source said.

Following the incident, Shah Rukh and his team reportedly flew to the United States for urgent medical attention. This move, sources say, is more precautionary than critical, aimed at ensuring proper rest and recovery.

As a result of the actor’s injury, all shoot bookings for King previously scheduled between July and August have been cancelled. Locations included Mumbai’s Film City, YRF Studios, and Golden Tobacco Studio. The next shooting schedule is now expected to begin in September or October, depending on the actor’s health and recovery timeline.

The team behind King has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident or the rescheduled dates.

King is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most anticipated films and marks his first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with SRK on Pathaan, the film features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi.

The film is being described as one of the biggest action thrillers in the making and was already generating massive buzz due to the father-daughter duo appearing together for the first time on screen.

While fans expressed concern over the actor’s health on social media, many also praised his dedication to performing his own stunts, even at this stage of his career. Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the “King of Bollywood,” has previously dealt with several injuries, especially during high-octane films like Ra.One, Pathaan, and Chennai Express.

Although the delay in filming may push the project timeline, fans are hopeful that SRK will bounce back stronger. For now, the priority remains the actor’s health and full recovery.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the blockbuster film Dunki and continues to be one of the most bankable stars in the industry. His next move, both on-screen and off, remains under close watch by fans and the film fraternity alike.

