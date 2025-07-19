Telugu Actor, Comedian Fish Venkat Passes Away At 53: Cause Of Death Revealed

Telugu film industry is stunned as legend actor and comedian Fish Venkat passed away at the age of 53 following a long battle with kidney ailment. Venkat, who was born Mangalampalli Venkatesh, was highly acclaimed for his irrepressible comedy and Telangana accent that impressed the viewers in over 100 movies that he acted in. His passing away in a Hyderabad hospital is a bad timing for fans and contemporaries alike who appreciated his talent to bring humor and complexity to comedy as much as he did to villainous roles.

Fish Venkat Kidney Disease Battle

Fish Venkat’s issues started more than a year ago when he was diagnosed with extreme kidney disease, which gradually advanced to total renal failure. His condition deteriorated from bad to worse even with regular dialysis, and he needed to be on intensive care and ventilator assistance for his final days. The actor’s family also suffered terribly from extreme financial problems, and a kidney transplant cost them ₹50 lakh, which they were unable to arrange. Calls for help were made to the general public and to the filmmaking world, pointing out the urgent need for a donor, but time lapsed before a compatible match could be arranged.

Fish Venkat Tollywood Legacy

Venkat started his Telugu cinema career in the early 2000s with a minor role in Kushi but soon rose to become a leading household name with his own way of comic timing and local flavor. Whether it was from his mythical acts in Gabbar Singh, Adhurs, and DJ Tillu or more recently in Slum Dog Husband and Coffee with a Killer, he displayed an unrepressible knack for balancing humor and intensity. His nickname “Fish” which was bestowed upon him because he started life as a fish vendor at Hyderabad’s Musheerabad marketplace, a humility that earned him the adoration of the masses for his rural journey to stardom. Venkat’s performances, most often as the villain’s second string or as a buffoon comedian, appealed to him and earned him a devoted fan base.

The massive outpouring of sorrow by Tollywood actors and followers is a reminder of the emptiness created by his death. His warmth, professionalism, and capacity to illuminate any location have been expressed in obituaries. Monetary contributions from his peers, including such actors as Pawan Kalyan, who donated as per reports, did boost his morale, but the absence of a donor proved to be too much for him. Fish Venkat’s legacy lives in his work in film, with a bereaved family of wife Suvarna and daughter Sravanthi and a fan base grieving the loss of a distinctive entertainer whose laughter echoed beyond the screen.

