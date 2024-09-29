Shah Rukh Khan Wins Best Actor Award for Jawan at IIFA 2024, Steals Hearts with His Humble Gesture

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan bagged the prestigious Best Actor award in a Leading Role for his power-packed performance in Jawan at the IIFA 2024 awards held in Abu Dhabi. The action-thriller, which also featured Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi, has been a major hit, making waves both at the box office and in the hearts of fans globally.

While receiving the award, SRK touched the feet of legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam and embraced musical maestro AR Rahman, a gesture that further endeared him to fans and colleagues alike. His humility and warmth, often cited as part of his charm, were on full display, winning hearts once again.

A Record-Breaking Comeback with Pathaan and Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen has been nothing short of spectacular. After a four-year hiatus following films like Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal, which didn’t perform as expected, SRK made a thunderous comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan in January 2023. The film, where SRK showcased his action-hero avatar, set the box office ablaze and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema.

But the King of Bollywood wasn’t done yet. In September, SRK returned to theatres with Jawan, a high-octane action thriller directed by Atlee. The film shattered box office records, amassing over Rs 1000 crore globally. Jawan was praised for its compelling storyline, top-notch performances, and gripping action sequences, reaffirming Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched dominance in the industry.

Released on September 7, Jawan also marked SRK’s first collaboration with director Atlee and featured a star-studded ensemble, including Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Vijay Sethupathi.

A Humble King: SRK’s Heartwarming Gesture

Known for his humility and respect towards his peers, Shah Rukh Khan once again showcased his admirable personality at the IIFA 2024 stage. After receiving his award, SRK made headlines by touching the feet of filmmaker Mani Ratnam, a gesture that reflects the respect he holds for the industry veterans. He followed it up by giving AR Rahman a warm hug, further solidifying his reputation as the ever-gracious “King Khan.”

This simple yet heartfelt act instantly won over his fans, many of whom took to social media to praise SRK for his humility and grace, adding another reason for fans to love him.

Electrifying Performances and Fun Moments at IIFA 2024

Apart from his award win, SRK made sure to add his signature charm to the IIFA 2024 stage. Co-hosting the event with Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, the trio brought a wave of energy and fun to the awards night. The highlight of the evening came when SRK got Vicky and Karan to shake a leg to his hit song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan,” adding triple the fun to the stage.

In another memorable moment, SRK and Vicky Kaushal shared a light-hearted dance to the chart-topping song “Oo Antava,” much to the delight of the audience. Their chemistry and camaraderie added a festive flair to the event, keeping the audience entertained throughout the evening.

A Star-Studded Three-Day Extravaganza

The IIFA 2024 celebrations kicked off on September 27 with the IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to honoring the southern film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The three-day event culminates on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks, featuring live performances by artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

With the audience eagerly awaiting the final night, the IIFA Awards 2024 has already set the bar high, delivering a grand celebration of Indian cinema that honors both excellence and artistry.

SRK’s Continued Reign

As Shah Rukh Khan continues to reign over the box office with both Pathaan and Jawan, his win at IIFA 2024 further cements his position as Bollywood’s most beloved and enduring superstar. Fans and critics alike have praised his versatility and dedication, and with more projects in the pipeline, King Khan is all set to continue his cinematic dominance.

Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from a four-year sabbatical to breaking box office records is a testament to his unmatched star power and enduring legacy. Jawan not only redefined box office success but also served as a reminder of SRK’s ability to connect with audiences across generations. The IIFA 2024 win is just another feather in the cap of a career that continues to inspire millions worldwide