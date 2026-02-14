Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About Major Hip Surgery During ‘Very Challenging’ O’ Romeo Shoot, Film Released Amid Fan Frenzy At Promotions

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has opened up about a major surgery he underwent during the making of his latest action thriller O’ Romeo, and the news has stirred a lot of attention as the film hit theatres during Valentine’s week.

The actor, known for his intense and physical performances, revealed that he had to go through major hip surgery while shooting a challenging night action sequence for the film.

According to reports, Shahid Kapoor said, “We had action sequences at night. I had undergone major hip surgery during one such sequence. That was very challenging.” Even with the severity of the situation, Shahid didn’t take a long break. True to his commitment, he went back to work and continued shooting so that the film could be completed and released on time.

Shahid Kapoor’s Fourth Collaboration With Vishal Bhardwaj

O’ Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, and it has become one of the longest films of Shahid’s career, running nearly three hours. The action thriller also stars Triptii Dimri and features an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani and Tamannaah Bhatia.

As per reports, the film was released on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s week, and is based on true‑life underworld events inspired by the stories found in Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Before its release, O’ Romeo faced legal trouble when a Mumbai civil court refused to stall the film after a petition claimed it was based on a real gangster’s life without consent.

Shahid Kapoor Swarmed By Fans During Promotions

At promotional events leading up to release, Shahid Kapoor was mobbed by fans during a launch for the song “Paan Ki Dukaan” as the crowd swarmed him on stage. Videos from that event spread quickly online,

Reports say that, reactions to O’ Romeo on social media after opening have been mixed. Some viewers praised the intense storytelling and performances, especially by Farida Jalal, while others found parts of the film slow.

Shahid’s family has also publicly supported his work. His wife, Mira Rajput, took to Instagram to laud his performance, calling him “relentless” and “talented beyond belief.”

