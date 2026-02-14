LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Subhash Ghai Emotional As Lyricist Anand Bakshi's Son Gifts His Father's Glasses During Mumbai Event, Says 'These Are Like His Soul'

Subhash Ghai Emotional As Lyricist Anand Bakshi’s Son Gifts His Father’s Glasses During Mumbai Event, Says ‘These Are Like His Soul’

Legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai was gifted a pair of glasses that belonged to late lyricist Anand Bakshi, who wrote over 2,000 songs. The gift, given by Bakshi’s son, brought tears to Ghai’s eyes.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 14, 2026 21:11:16 IST

Subhash Ghai Emotional As Lyricist Anand Bakshi’s Son Gifts His Father’s Glasses During Mumbai Event, Says ‘These Are Like His Soul’

Legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai was gifted a pair of glasses that once belonged to the late lyricist Anand Bakshi. He has written more than 2,000 songs in Hindi cinema.

The gift came from Anand Bakshi’s son, and the heartfelt gesture brought tears to Subhash Ghai’s eyes.

Heartfelt Tribute To Subhash Ghai From Anand Bakshi’s Son

As he stood on stage, Anand Bakshi’s son handed him the glasses and said, “These are my father’s glasses. He wrote all his songs wearing these,  and I want you to have them because you two shared a special bond in your films.” Hearing that, Subhash Ghai took the frames gently, his voice trembling. “I have known Anand Saheb for so long,” he said. “These glasses are like his soul. Every time I see them, I’ll remember his words, his poetry, his spirit,” as per reports. 

For many in that hall, it was a reminder of the deep friendships and shared creativity that made Bollywood’s golden moments. Among film lovers and industry figures, clips of Subhash Ghai holding the glasses circulated online. Many called the scene one of the most touching in recent memory.

Subhash Ghai Reflects On Music And Poetry

The connection between Subhash Ghai and Anand Bakshi was not just personal, it was creative. For decades, Anand Bakshi wrote songs that became classics in movies that Subhash Ghai directed. Their work helped define the sound of an era in Hindi cinema. Songs from films like Karz, Kalicharan, Ram Lakhan and Hero are still sung and remembered today.

That partnership shows a side of Bollywood people often forget, that there are deep artistic relationships behind all the glamour. So when Anand Bakshi’s son said those glasses belonged with Subhash Ghai, it looked like more than a gift.

During the event, Subhash Ghai spoke about how music and poetry shaped Indian cinema. According to reports, he said that Anand Bakshi’s words gave life to melodies that became timeless. “He didn’t just write lyrics,” he said softly, “he wrote feelings.”

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Filming In Delhi: Did The Actor Join A Pride March In Connaught Place While Shooting For Naagzilla? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 9:11 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Subhash Ghai Emotional As Lyricist Anand Bakshi’s Son Gifts His Father’s Glasses During Mumbai Event, Says ‘These Are Like His Soul’

QUICK LINKS