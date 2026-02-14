Kartik Aaryan Filming In Delhi: Did The Actor Join A Pride March In Connaught Place While Shooting For Naagzilla? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

A big question has been going around on social media: Did Kartik Aaryan take part in a pride march in Delhi? As per reports, the simple and honest answer is no, he did not actually join a real Pride march.

What people saw online was a scene being filmed for his upcoming movie, not an actual protest or celebration by the LGBTQ+ community.

Kartik Aaryan’s Delhi Shoot Sparks Buzz

Reports say that, Kartik Aaryan has been in New Delhi recently for the shoot of his next film Naagzilla, and his presence in the city has dominated news and social chatter. Fans first spotted Kartik Aaryan at the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station, where he was shooting a sequence and was mobbed by crowds. Videos from that location quickly went viral with onlookers capturing him waving to his fans.

Soon after that, Kartik Aaryan was seen at one of Delhi’s most iconic spots, Connaught Place, where he was filming another scene. What caught many people’s attention were pictures circulating online showing Kartik Aaryan seemingly leading what looked like a pride parade through the busy streets. These clips sparked a flurry of questions: “Is this a real pride march?” and “What is Kartik Aaryan doing in this?”

Kartik Aaryan At Connaught Place

However, reports say that the footage was not from a real pride event. According to reports, those scenes were part of the movie shoot for Naagzilla, a highly anticipated fantasy film. The crowd and colourful procession were staged for filming, and Kartik Aaryan, as the lead star, was front and centre for that sequence.

In between shooting, Kartik Aaryan also took time off to enjoy a meal at Kwality Restaurant in Connaught Place, one of Delhi’s oldest eateries, where photos of him dining with friends were shared on social media, as per reports

This is not the first time Kartik Aaryan’s Delhi shoot has become a talking point. Earlier clips from filming near India Gate also went viral, with fans excited to catch glimpses of the action scenes being shot there.

