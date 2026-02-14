LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Joe Simon? Veteran Kannada Filmmaker Dies At 80 After Heart Attack At KFCC Meeting

Who Was Joe Simon? Veteran Kannada Filmmaker Dies At 80 After Heart Attack At KFCC Meeting

Joe Simon, legendary Kannada director, actor, and lyricist, died at 80 from a heart attack during a KFCC meeting in Bengaluru. Known for iconic films like Sahasa Simha, he contributed to over 100 movies, mentoring talent and shaping Sandalwood over five decades.

Veteran Kannada Filmmaker Joe Simon Dies at 80 After Heart Attack at KFCC Meeting
Veteran Kannada Filmmaker Joe Simon Dies at 80 After Heart Attack at KFCC Meeting

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 14, 2026 11:51:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Joe Simon? Veteran Kannada Filmmaker Dies At 80 After Heart Attack At KFCC Meeting

Joe Simon, the veteran director and actor of the Kannada film industry, died. The 80-year-old filmmaker died from a heart attack on February 13, 2026.

He died while attending an executive committee meeting at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in Bengaluru. Simon was actively involved in the session when he proposed future celebratory events just moments before he collapsed.

The hospital staff declared him dead at approximately 4:30 PM after he was taken to the emergency room following his sudden collapse at the hospital, which marked the end of his five-decade career that had a major impact on “Sandalwood” cinema.

Versatile Contribution to Kannada Cinema

Joe Simon was a director who worked in multiple artistic fields because he was also an actor and a lyricist and a screenplay writer. His work in more than 100 movies showed his vast creative ability.

He gained recognition for his skill in developing thrilling action movies and mainstream films that appealed to wide audiences. Simon served the film industry through his creative work and his position as Vice President of the Kannada Film Directors Association (KANFIDA).

His colleagues remember him as a mentor who provided essential help while he fought for better conditions for both technicians and upcoming professionals in the entertainment business.

Directional Legacy and Iconic Collaborations

The professional legacy of Joe Simon exists substantially because he achieved successful partnerships with Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh, who rank among the greatest superstars in the entertainment industry.

He is famous for his role as director of Sahasa Simha, which achieved its 1982 release as a movie that left such a strong cultural impact that Dr. Vishnuvardhan adopted its title as his permanent name. 

His filmography contains several distinguished movies, which include Simha Jodi, Snehada Kadalalli, Ravivarma, and Mr. Vasu.

His career advancement from assistant director to chief filmmaker during the 1970s demonstrated his dedication to artistic development, which made his unexpected exit from the industry an “irreparable loss,” according to state officials and veteran professionals in the field.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 11:50 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Joe Simon, Kannada CINEMA, KFCC, Sandalwood

Who Was Joe Simon? Veteran Kannada Filmmaker Dies At 80 After Heart Attack At KFCC Meeting

