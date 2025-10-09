Shalini Passi’s MASH Ball 2025 Spotlights Art, Design & Children’s Empowerment With UNICEF India

The second edition of the MASH Ball, held at The St. Regis, Mumbai, was a glamorous confluence of creativity and compassion. Hosted by philanthropist, art patron, and MASH founder Shalini Passi, the event gathered leading voices in art, fashion, and philanthropy to support UNICEF India and the rights of vulnerable children across the country.

Curated around the theme “Fashion in Films,” the evening featured a dynamic blend of artworks, installations, and donated pieces, each reflecting empathy and bold artistic expression

Shalini Passi’s Elegance

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Mohit Rai, host Shalini Passi embodied an artistic metamorphosis that reflected the very spirit of the MASH Ball. Her sartorial journey drew inspiration from the inner dualities we all carry — beginning the evening as the White Swan in a feathered, ethereal creation by Atelier Zuhra, symbolising purity, grace, and control. As the night progressed, she transformed into the Black Swan in a dramatic, sculpted ensemble by Amit GT, channeling uninhibited freedom, sensuality, and power. This shift — from light to dark, restraint to liberation — mirrored the Ball’s deeper message: that creativity and transformation often emerge from embracing one’s whole self, both the seen and the shadowed.

Bhagyashree, the timeless Bollywood icon, graced the MASH Ball 2025 in an elegant saree that beautifully blended tradition with grace.

Shalini Passi emphasized the importance of art-based therapy & early childhood development, underscoring its impact as a vital tool in UNICEF’s efforts to support and nurture children.

Designer Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, and fashion icon Her attendance reinforced the event’s growing cultural significance, where art, fashion, and philanthropy came together to champion children’s rights through UNICEF India.

Seema impressed in a chic, tailored ensemble blending modern elegance with subtle traditional touches, perfectly complementing the evening’s artistic spirit interior.

From timeless sarees to bold couture, the red carpet was a showcase of elegance and individuality.

The MASH Ball 2025 welcomed a dazzling lineup of celebrity guests, including Gauri Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Bhagyashree, Elnaaz Norouzi, Karanveer Mehra, Mahira Sharma, Taha Shah, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Their presence added glamour, gravitas, and star power to the evening, reinforcing the event’s cultural significance and its mission to unite art, fashion, and philanthropy in support of UNICEF India.

The Mash Ball 2025 presented a compelling selection of works by celebrated and emerging artists. The MASH Ball 2025 presented a compelling selection of works by celebrated and emerging artists.

Highlights included F. N. Souza’s Untitled (1964), Michelle Poonawalla’s AquaVitae and, and Raghava K.K.’s La liberté de Guernica. Sculptural works by Ashiesh Shah, Narayan Biswas, and Ann Carrington added depth, while a video installation by Ryan Koopmans & Alice Wexell explored architectural decay. Rocco Ritchie’s Self Portrait Before supported UNICEF outreach, and contributions from Vibha Galhotra added ecological nuance. Key partners Dhoomimal Art Gallery and Volte Gallery helped bring the curatorial vision to life.

The event was further elevated by The Bar Collective, who brought the epitome of luxury to the evening, helping guests craft unforgettable moments. Their expertise in creating bespoke experiences transformed the gathering into a true celebration. Interflora also added a touch of elegance with their exquisite floral arrangements, perfectly complementing the art and glamour on display.

The second edition of the MASH Ball unfolded as a spectacular evening celebrating the theme “Fashion in Films,” bringing together industrialists, artists, designers, philanthropists, and visionaries for a cause. Held in support of UNICEF India, the event blended art, glamour, and purpose—spotlighting the power of creativity to inspire change.

The evening showcased a curated art experience and a dialogue between fashion and film—exploring how visual storytelling shapes memory, identity, and collective imagination. It was an extraordinary gathering of thought leaders and creatives who share a commitment to making a difference.

By engaging leading public figures, MASH and UNICEF continue to strengthen advocacy for education, nutrition, clean water, and protection for every child. As art becomes a medium for transformation, the MASH Ball stands not just as an evening of elegance but as a movement that builds a better future.

