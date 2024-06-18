Sharmin Segal FINALLY Addresses Internet Claims Of Bullying Sanjeeda Sheikh: What I Do Know Is That My Interviews Were…

After facing online brutality, Sharmin Segal has finally addressed the matter where fans claimed she bullied her Heeramandi co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh during an interview. Now, in a latest interview with a leading news channel, Sharmin cleared the air saying her interviews were taken out of context.

Regarding her conversations with Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda, Sharmin was asked if she believed that the “insider-outsider” paradigm was purposefully constructed, she stated, “Again this is something I don’t know. What I do know is that my interviews were being taken out of context and some of my co-stars have spoken graciously as to how these interviews were taken out of context.”

Sharmin added, “I share a very cordial equation with both Aditi and Sanjeeda. I wish that people would not use 10 second out of context clips to define the relationship I share with them.”

In Heeramandi, Sharmin portrayed Alamzeb, Manisha Koirala’s younger daughter, also known as Mallikajaan. The actress disabled comments on her Instagram after receiving criticism from certain social media users for seeming ‘expressionless’.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin debuted as an actor in Malaal, starring opposite Meezaan Jafri. She previously served as an assistant director on the films Bajirao Mastani, which starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, and Mary Kom, which starred Priyanka Chopra.

The pre-partition Heera Mandi red-light district in Lahore, Pakistan, served as the inspiration for the television series Heeramandi. The narrative portrays the power conflicts that occur between British officers, courtesans, and Nawabs against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement.

In addition to Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Pranitha Subhash, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Jason Shah, Fardeen Khan, Farida Jalal, and others in significant parts, the series stars Sharmin, Manisha, Aditi, and Sanjeeda. The show was just given a second season renewal.

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

Here’s the interview where the Internet claimed Sharmin bullied Sanjeeda. Have a look:

Sharmin gives out such mean girl energy pic.twitter.com/b5P3hYs1bE — Ash (@ashilikeit) May 24, 2024

