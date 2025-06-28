Live Tv
Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Seen Heartbroken Outside Mumbai Hospital After Her Sudden Death

Shefali Jariwala died at 42 due to cardiac arrest. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, was seen leaving Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai, looking visibly upset. She was brought dead to the hospital, and her body has been sent for post-mortem as friends, family, and fans mourn her sudden loss.

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death has left everyone shocked. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, was spotted outside Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai late on Saturday night after she passed away at just 42 years old.

Shefali Died of a Heart Attack

Reports say Shefali suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. Parag, along with three other people, rushed her to Bellevue Hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

In a video clip from outside the hospital, Parag was seen sitting in his car, covering his face with his hand as he drove away, looking completely heartbroken. Other videos showed Shefali’s family and friends leaving the hospital, visibly shaken by the loss.

Police and Forensic Team Visited Her Home

Later that night, videos emerged of Mumbai Police and a forensic team arriving at Shefali’s house. Her body has been sent for a postmortem at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai to confirm the exact cause of death.

Journalist Vickey Lalwani First Shared the News

The first news of Shefali’s death came from journalist Vickey Lalwani on social media. His post read:

“Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more. The reason of her death is not known yet to this journalist, but I can confirm that she was brought dead to Bellevue Multispeciality hospital (opposite Star Bazaar Andheri) about 45 minutes prior to this post. Shefali was rushed to the hospital by her husband and three others. This news was confirmed by the reception staff of the hospital, who said, ‘Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body.’ We asked for the RMO who took over the call and simply said, ‘For further details, please speak to Dr Vijay Lulla (cardiologist).’”

Shefali Became Famous at Just 20

Shefali became a household name at the young age of 20 when she appeared in the music video Kaanta Laga, which was a remix of the 1972 song from Samadhi starring Dharmendra and Asha Parekh.

Since then, she featured in many music albums and films. She also appeared in dance reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 with Parag.

Her Work in TV and Bigg Boss

In 2018, Shefali played the lead role opposite Shreyas Talpade in the web series Baby Come Naa. The following year, she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, where fans loved her honest and strong personality.

Her Personal Life and Marriage to Parag

Shefali was first married to musician Harmeet Singh in 2004, but they divorced in 2009. Later, she found love again and married actor Parag Tyagi in 2015. Their relationship was often admired by fans for its love and strength.

Shefali Jariwala’s sudden passing has left her family, friends, and fans grieving deeply. People remember her not just for her Kaanta Laga fame but also for her resilience, warmth, and beautiful smile that lit up every room she walked into.

