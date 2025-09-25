Shehzad Poonawalla attends 'Ajey: The Untold Story' screening, praises Yogi Adityanath's journey

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): A special screening of the film ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ was held in Delhi on Thursday evening.

The film is a biographical drama based on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inspired by the biography The Monk Who Became Chief Minister by Shantanu Gupta.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who attended the special screening, shared his thoughts on the story.

Speaking about how it portrays the journey of Yogi Adityanath, he said, “This story is about how a person first becomes a ‘yogi’ and then becomes an important figure for the state.”

“In the last 7-8 years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has transformed Uttar Pradesh from a ‘bimaru’ state to an exemplary state under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi. This reflects his character,” Poonawalla told ANI.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, the film stars Anant Joshi in the lead role, alongside Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ajay Mengi, Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Sarwar Ahuja in pivotal roles.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal earlier spoke about his experience of working in the film. “I had read Shantanu Gupta’s book and found it very engaging. So, when I heard that a film was being made based on it, I immediately showed interest. And most importantly, I felt that Ajay bhai is making this film with absolutely no ulterior motive. He isn’t seeking an election ticket, government contracts, or land. He is creating this film purely out of love and respect for Yogi ji, and I truly admire that,” Paresh Rawal told ANI.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi was released in theatres on September 19. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.