Shloka Ambani Reveals All: The Billionaire Wife Shloka Ambani’s Candid Revelations Motherhood And Social Impact

Shloka Mehta Ambani, co-founder of ConnectFor and member of the Ambani family, had an unfiltered, emotional interaction with co-founder Maniti Shah on ‘The Masoom Minawala Show’ on July 18, 2025. Anchored by influencer-entrepreneur Masoom Minawala, the episode spoke with Shloka about her social entrepreneurship journey, her attitude towards ambition, and the challenges of balancing motherhood.

Shloka Ambani Constructing ConnectFor’s Social Revolution

Shloka, co-founder of ConnectFor in 2015, defined the site as a “matchmaker for volunteering,” comparing it to “shaadi.com for social good.” The initiative brought together professionals with NGOs, working to eliminate inefficiencies in India’s nonprofit world, which she defined as too frequently underfunded and underprioritized.

Since inception a decade ago, ConnectFor has enabled more than 100,000 volunteer opportunities in more than 1,000 organizations, conserving the sector foray of approximately ₹21 crore through pro bono efforts. Her Princeton degree in anthropology gives voice to Shloka’s philosophy, prioritizing “community capital” above tech-led solutions.

“It is all about people connections,” she demonstrated, showing how personal relationships multiply effect. She also unveiled plans to grow ConnectFor’s presence, adding corporate collaborations to support subsidize grass-roots initiatives while keeping its volunteer culture intact.

Shloka Redefines Ambition as a Mother

As the mother of Prithvi and Veda, engaged in a discussion about providing her kids with a purpose. She clarified that, in her opinion, ambition does not preclude motherhood by saying, “I tell Prithvi and Veda that mama has an office, just like they have school.”

She wants to leave her kids with a legacy of hard work and good intentions, teaching them that all jobs, whether they are social or corporate, are valuable in and of themselves. Shloka was adamant about having to be there, but she accepted the compromise that came with balancing responsibility

“Children don’t need perfection; they need you to be present,” she said, looking back on how her experience at ConnectFor taught her a lesson in patience and effect for generations to come.

Shloka Ambani On Family and Future Vision

Shloka acknowledged that her “biggest cheerleaders” were her family, especially her husband Akash Ambani. She acknowledged the support that has propelled her ten-year journey, saying, “ConnectFor wouldn’t exist without our families’ belief in us.”

She also spoke of her religious heritage, commenting on how religion influences her choices in business and parenting. Shloka sees the future with ConnectFor resulting in systemic change, encouraging young Indians to turn social work into a career. Her spontaneous musings were captivating, merging the seriousness of her Ambani lineage with an unstructured receptiveness to meaning-driven life.

