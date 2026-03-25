‘Sometimes He Hits Me…’: Did Akshay Kumar Really Cross The Line With Rajpal Yadav During ‘Bhoot Bangla’ Promotions?

The digital world recently buzzed with speculation following a viral promotional video for the upcoming film Bhoot Bangla. The video showed Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar using physical force to push veteran comedian Rajpal Yadav outside a photo frame that displayed Ekta Kapoor and other cast members.

Users on social media platforms immediately defended Rajpal by accusing Kumar of showing arrogance and disrespect toward his long-time collaborator.

The story changed completely when Rajpal Yadav chose to speak about the matter because he explained how their professional relationship had developed over their twenty years together.

Akshay Kumar Rajpal Yadav Friendship

The supposed friction between the two stars is far from the reality of their “Bhoot Bangla” set experience. Rajpal Yadav explained his relationship with Akshay Kumar by saying their bond developed through two decades of emotional friendship and mutual trust.







He showed that people in the video displayed brotherly affection, which represented their typical relationship when they were not working. According to Rajpal Yadav, their friendship allows for a level of physical humor that outsiders might easily misinterpret as hostility.

He proved that Akshay Kumar had always helped him throughout his professional journey, while their playful moments showed they had reached a high level of trust with each other.

Bollywood Comedic Chemistry

The incident demonstrates how the two actors share a strong friendship relationship because their comedic connection has made them essential to Indian cinema. Rajpal Yadav explained that their hair-pulling and playful hitting, which he described in his answer, represent an extension of their high-energy improv work, which they perform on film.

Rajpal Yadav requested fans to stop watching a five-second video because it does not show all the laughter and respect that exists in that situation.

Rajpal rejected the “insult” story because he proved their unbroken performance connection which they share for their upcoming horror-comedy project.

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