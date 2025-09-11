LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Expected Streaming Date and Platform to Watch Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur's Comedy Movie

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Expected Streaming Date and Platform to Watch Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur’s Comedy Movie

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s comedy-drama Son of Sardaar 2 is all set to make its OTT debut after releasing in big theaters. The movie was released on August 1, 2025, with a blend of action, romance, and good comedy. Fans are creating buzz on the internet over the Son of Sardaar OTT release, though the movie struggled at the box office. Big hit movies like Saiyaara and Coolie are already ruling the OTT platforms, and now it's time for Ajay Devgan’s sequel to entertain the viewers.

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s comedy-drama Son of Sardaar 2 is all set to make its OTT debut. (Representative Image: IMDB)
Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s comedy-drama Son of Sardaar 2 is all set to make its OTT debut. (Representative Image: IMDB)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 11, 2025 16:43:35 IST

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s comedy-drama Son of Sardaar 2 is all set to make its OTT debut after releasing in big theaters. The movie was released on August 1, 2025, with a blend of action, romance, and good comedy. Fans are creating buzz on the internet over the Son of Sardaar OTT release, though the movie struggled at the box office. Big hit movies like Saiyaara and Coolie are already ruling the OTT platforms, and now it’s time for Ajay Devgan’s sequel to entertain the viewers. 

When to Watch Son of Sardar 2 Online? 

According to reports, Son of Sardar 2 is likely to premiere on OTT on September 26, 2025. Following the usual eight-week gap after its theatrical release. The movie will be available to stream on an OTT platform, giving fans another chance to enjoy the dramatic fun of Ajay Devgn. 

Where to Watch Son of Sardar 2 Online? 

Netflix is going to stream on Netflix, after the OTT platform bagged the digital streaming rights, as confirmed in the end credits of Son of Sardaar 2. However, the makers are yet to announce the official release date. 

Son of Sardar 2 Storyline 

Jassi returns to a complex love life when his wife asks him for a divorce. Later, he meets Rabia, who runs a wedding dance troupe, and Jassi joins hands with her in order to get her step-daughter, Saba married. 

Son of Sardar 2 Cast 

Son of Sardar 2 star cast includes Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur in lead roles alongside Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, and Chunky Panday.

Tags: ajay devgnMrunal Thakurson of sardaarSon of Sardaar 2Son of Sardaar 2 castSon of Sardaar 2 OTTSon of Sardaar 2 OTT platformSon of Sardaar 2 OTT ReleaseSon of Sardaar 2 ott release dateSon of Sardaar 2 OTT Releasing on netflixSon of Sardaar 2 story

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Expected Streaming Date and Platform to Watch Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur’s Comedy Movie

