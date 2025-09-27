LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Son Of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Ajay Devgn And Mrunal Thakur's Action-Packed Movie

Son Of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Ajay Devgn And Mrunal Thakur’s Action-Packed Movie

‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ starring Ajay Devgn & Mrunal Thakur streams on Netflix from Sept 26, 2025. Enjoy cross-border humor, action-packed chaos, and Punjabi masala from the comfort of home in this hilarious sequel to the 2012 blockbuster.

Son Of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Ajay Devgn & Mrunal Thakur’s Comedy-Action Hits Netflix (Pc: X)
Son Of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Ajay Devgn & Mrunal Thakur’s Comedy-Action Hits Netflix (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 27, 2025 12:10:17 IST

For all those fans of the movie who missed its theatrical release, they can finally catch the Sardaar as he takes on another wave of family chaos and mistaken identities, set against the backdrop of an international flair. An interesting mix of cross-border humour, action galore, and a dose of Punjabi masala that the franchise has come to be known for, the movie should make for a perfect weekend watch, if you like to laugh.

OTT Platform And Release Date

The new home for the laughter-filled sequel, ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’, is the global streaming giant, Netflix. The movie began streaming on the platform from Friday, September 26, 2025.



This digital release comes roughly eight weeks after its initial theatrical launch on August 1, 2025, giving yet another opportunity for the movie to connect with a wider audience, particularly those who prefer to watch from the comfort of home.

Plot And Cast Highlights

The premise of ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ revolves around Jassi (played by Ajay Devgn), who travels to Scotland, not to ignite a new feud but to find reconnection to his estranged wife. His romantic mission rather takes a U-turn implicating him in a hostage crisis, a bright mafia war, and the most unusual Sikh wedding ever. Rabia is a character played by Mrunal Thakur and is vital to Jassi’s current trouble as she manages a wedding dance troupe.

Besides these stars, popular actors such as Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Neeru Bajwa will be seen doing their trade for earning the movie’s lavishly outrageous and ridiculous comedy. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film tries to capture the sense of its forerunner but at the same time would take most of its action to international locations promising a real gala of comedy and drama.

Also Read: This Week’s OTT Binge Alert: Thrills, Romance, Drama, And Surprises Await You From (September 22– September 28, 2025)

