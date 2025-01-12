Sonakshi Sinha Folds Hands, Frustratingly Asks Paparazzi To Get Away- Here’s Why!

Sonakshi has been actively sharing beautiful moments from her vacation with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. To celebrate their two-year engagement anniversary on December 30, the couple marked the occasion by skydiving together in Australia.

While Bollywood stars are often seen posing with smiles for the paparazzi, there are moments when their patience wears thin, especially when their privacy is compromised. This recently happened to actress Sonakshi Sinha, who visibly lost her temper with the photographers at an event in Mumbai.

Why Did Sonakshi Sinha Got Irked By Paparazzi?

The actress was seen getting upset as the paparazzi continued to follow her, and she expressed her frustration by asking them to stop. In a video shared now going viral on the Internet, Sonakshi is seen talking to a friend while dressed in a black shimmering jacket over a tube top and baggy pants.

The paparazzi kept snapping pictures, which seemed to irritate the actress. She was seen folding her hands to signal them to stop and finally said, “Bas ho gaya,” asking them to clear the way. The video soon went viral across social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLAMSHAM.COM (@glamsham)

Sonakshi Sinha’s Projects

Sonakshi has been actively sharing beautiful moments from her vacation with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. To celebrate their two-year engagement anniversary on December 30, the couple marked the occasion by skydiving together in Australia.

Sonakshi posted an exciting video of their skydiving adventure, where they were seen holding hands and even playing rock-paper-scissors in mid-air. She captioned the post with a heartfelt message: “On 30th Dec 2022 we got engaged… 2 years later, we decided to celebrate by jumping off a plane!!!!! Saying goodbye to the best year 2024 on the HIGHEST note… can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for us!! Happy new year everyone!! Make it your best.”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She is next set to appear in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, where she will share the screen with Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.