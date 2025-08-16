LIVE TV
Sophie Turner Calls Out Awkward On-Screen Kiss With 'Brother' Kit Harington As Her Absolute Worst Moment

Sophie Turner Calls Out Awkward On-Screen Kiss With ‘Brother’ Kit Harington As Her Absolute Worst Moment

Sophie Turner, known as Sansa Stark, recalls her most awkward Game of Thrones moment—sharing a kiss with Kit Harington, whom she saw as a brother. She describes it as her worst career experience, highlighting the emotional challenges actors face behind the scenes.

Sophie Turner’s worst moment: kissing her on-screen ‘brother.’
Sophie Turner’s worst moment: kissing her on-screen ‘brother.’

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 16, 2025 23:04:00 IST

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the show, would have a dream that any actor would dread when she had to share a steamy kiss with her screen brother Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington. It was not a romantic scene to Turner, as the scene was vital in a fantasy drama. She has also characterized the moment as one of the worst moments in her career.

The reason? The solid and intimate sibling relationship that she had established with Kit Harington on a perennial basis in the course of their yearly filming in Game of Thrones. She has frequently talked about the family they had on set, in which the cast members basically raised each other together and she considered Kit her big brother. She has to go in and out of this strong familial affection bordering love to romantic love so suddenly it was an uncomfortable transition and in a show like this with so many intertwined relationships it makes it so difficult to method act.

A Brotherly Bond

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington had known each other and spent years together on set, as well as experienced a journey together of becoming young actors to worldwide celebs. She has repeatedly described him as her big brother, and the closeness of this family relation caused the romantic scene to appear very artificial and even disgusting. The scene was not only a technical assignment but an emotional assignment that challenged Turner out of her comfort zone.

The moment was also quite unforgettable under all the wrong circumstances due to its sheer awkwardness of being forced to kiss someone who she regarded as a sister.

The Reality of Rehearsal

The open confession of Turner presents us with some of the things people do not get to see when it comes to acting. The emotional and psychological burden of a role may be huge, in particular when the boundaries between fiction and reality are being lost. The worst moment she portrayed was not due to a hardening scene but because it was a conflict of carrying out an act going against the very fiber of the relationship that she had with her co-star.

This is used to underline the professionalism and commitment of actors who need to compartmentalize their personal emotions to consistently convey a convincing performance even in an instance where it means accepting a very uncomfortable, and yet unnatural situation.

Also Read: Did Sophie Turner’s Wave End a Hollywood A-List Couple? ‘I didn’t Realize I Held This Power’

Tags: Game of Thrones awkward sceneKit HaringtonSophie Turner

