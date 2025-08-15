LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Sophie Turner's Wave End a Hollywood's A-List Couple? 'I didn't Realize I Held This Power'

Did Sophie Turner’s Wave End a Hollywood’s A-List Couple? ‘I didn’t Realize I Held This Power’

Sophie Tuner exposed a lot on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' about her innocent Comic-Con wave that unintentionally destroyed an A-list couple's engagement. The Game of Thrones star's "innocent" slip left quite the split in fans' minds.

Sophie Turner’s Comic-Con Flirt Sparks A-List Engagement Crash
Sophie Turner’s Comic-Con Flirt Sparks A-List Engagement Crash

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 15, 2025 22:50:49 IST

Sophie Turner, the famous star from Game of Thrones, recently revealed an funny story on Late Night with Seth Meyers about how her simple wave at an afterparty during San Diego Comic-Con ended the engagement of an A-list couple. This scandalous story over ten years ago has drawn the curious buzz of fans. Here’s the tea!

The Comic-Con Wave That Changed Everything

In the August 14, 2025 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Turner, now 29, narrated an incident from a Comic-Con afterparty, which pretty much exploded in people’s faces when Game of Thrones catapulted into stardom. She and a childhood friend were meaning she waved at an actor the latter admired.

Then a rather famous actress confronted her-with accusing Turner of flirting with her fiancé-that particular actor she waved at. That night, the couple reportedly broke off their engagement, with Turner humorously noting, “I didn’t realize I held this power”. However, she kept the couple’s identity secret so her fans could wild guess.

Turner’s Rise to Stardom and Personal Drama 

At that time, Turner was just starting in the industry, shining with the first hit of Game of Thrones. The party was co-hosted by Maisie Williams and Seth Meyers, celebrating the ever-increasing fame of the show. However, after all that exciting time spent, Turner found herself unknowingly caught in another frustrating lineup.

Her refusal to name the couple only fueled online theories, with less-than-expert internet sleuths, who claim to know things about celebrity pasts, worshipping guest lists from Comic-Con history for clues. The event leaves a hallmark in terms of how dramatically unexpected Turner’s influence can be within elite Hollywood circles.

From Scandal to Co-Parenting: Turner’s Journey 

Turner’s life has been in the news too. After her divorce in 2023 from Joe Jonas-there are daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, aged 3-the actress has been learning to co-parent and also starting a love affair with Peregrine Pearson. Turner made sure she and Jonas found a “great co-parenting relationship” now, despite the storms of the past.

Her particularly candid storytelling-from her epic clap-back to mommy-shaming to this Comic-Con anecdote-cements her relatability amid the mysteries around her figure in Hollywood, keeping fans glued to everything she does.

Tags: game of throneshollywoodSophie Turner

