Did Sophie Turner’s Wave End a Hollywood’s A-List Couple? ‘I didn’t Realize I Held This Power’

Sophie Turner, the famous star from Game of Thrones, recently revealed an funny story on Late Night with Seth Meyers about how her simple wave at an afterparty during San Diego Comic-Con ended the engagement of an A-list couple. This scandalous story over ten years ago has drawn the curious buzz of fans. Here’s the tea!

The Comic-Con Wave That Changed Everything

In the August 14, 2025 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Turner, now 29, narrated an incident from a Comic-Con afterparty, which pretty much exploded in people’s faces when Game of Thrones catapulted into stardom. She and a childhood friend were meaning she waved at an actor the latter admired.

Then a rather famous actress confronted her-with accusing Turner of flirting with her fiancé-that particular actor she waved at. That night, the couple reportedly broke off their engagement, with Turner humorously noting, “I didn’t realize I held this power”. However, she kept the couple’s identity secret so her fans could wild guess.

Turner’s Rise to Stardom and Personal Drama

At that time, Turner was just starting in the industry, shining with the first hit of Game of Thrones. The party was co-hosted by Maisie Williams and Seth Meyers, celebrating the ever-increasing fame of the show. However, after all that exciting time spent, Turner found herself unknowingly caught in another frustrating lineup.

Her refusal to name the couple only fueled online theories, with less-than-expert internet sleuths, who claim to know things about celebrity pasts, worshipping guest lists from Comic-Con history for clues. The event leaves a hallmark in terms of how dramatically unexpected Turner’s influence can be within elite Hollywood circles.

From Scandal to Co-Parenting: Turner’s Journey

Turner’s life has been in the news too. After her divorce in 2023 from Joe Jonas-there are daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, aged 3-the actress has been learning to co-parent and also starting a love affair with Peregrine Pearson. Turner made sure she and Jonas found a “great co-parenting relationship” now, despite the storms of the past.

Her particularly candid storytelling-from her epic clap-back to mommy-shaming to this Comic-Con anecdote-cements her relatability amid the mysteries around her figure in Hollywood, keeping fans glued to everything she does.

Also Read: Did Superman Stars Rachel Brosnahan And David Corenswet After ‘Cut’ Kiss Cross the Line? Husband Jason Ralph Reacts!