Home > Entertainment > South Korean Actor Kang Seo-Ha Dies At 31, Funeral Scheduled For July 16

South Korean Actor Kang Seo-Ha Dies At 31, Funeral Scheduled For July 16

Kang Seo-ha, a talented South Korean actress, passed away at 31 after battling stomach cancer. Known for her kindness both on and off screen, she continued working despite her illness, completing her final film In The Net. Kang’s warmth and resilience leave a lasting legacy in the entertainment world.

Kang Seo-ha
Kang Seo-ha

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 19:04:45 IST

The South Korean entertainment scene is mourning today as news breaks that Kang Seo-ha, a quietly talented actress known for her warmth and sincerity, has passed away at just 31 years old. She lost her battle with stomach cancer on July 14. Those close to her will gather on July 16 at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital to say their goodbyes.

Kang Seo-ha: Rising Actress Battling Cancer with Determination

Kang Seo-ha , born  in 1994, was more than just a rising star; she was someone who touched people with her kindness off-screen as much as with her performances. She studied at the Korea National University of Arts, and first appeared in the public eye back in 2012, in the Brave Girls’ music video “Getting Away.” From there, she slowly carved her way out to a promising career, with roles in shows like Schoolgirl Detectives and Heart Surgeons. Even when her health declined, she kept going, finishing her last film, In The Net which is soon to be hitting the big screen.

Remembering Kang Seo-ha’s Kindness Beyond the Actress

Those who knew Kang Seo-ha said she had a kindness that is rarely to be found in today’s world. One family member shared, “She was always thinking of others, even when she was hurting. She would insist on paying for meals and every little thing as well  and never stopped thanking people.” It’s that quiet strength, that gentle spirit, that made her so special and different from others. While some will remember her for her wor, many will remember her for her kindness and politeness.

Her funeral will be held at Seoul Memorial Park, and she’ll be laid to rest in her hometown of Haman, South Gyeongsang Province. Her loss leaves many people shattered with a fact that her absence cannot be filled, but she will always be remembered 

Kang Seo-haKorean entertainmentsouth korean actressstomach cancer

