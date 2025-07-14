LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jr NTR Shuts Down 'Jai NTR' Chants at Late Kota Srinivasa Rao's Home in Hyderabad

Jr NTR Shuts Down ‘Jai NTR’ Chants at Late Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Home in Hyderabad

Jr NTR paid an emotional tribute to Kota Srinivasa Rao, urging fans to honor the moment with empathy rather than selfies. His heartfelt visit and respectful words highlighted the delicate balance between public affection and private grief, emphasizing the enduring legacy of the legendary actor

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 14:12:25 IST

It was meant to be a day of quiet reflection in Hyderabad. Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, a well known and praised figure in the Telugu cinema, passed away on July 13 at age 83. But outside his Filmnagar residence on Sunday, the hush of mourning was punctured by fervent chants of “Jai NTR” a tribute misdirected to Jr NTR, who had come to pay respects.

Jr NTR Appeals to Fans for Respectful Tribute at Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Residence

Witnesses rememebr how, as fans moved forward with phones raised high, Jr NTR politely but firmly addressed the crowd. “This isn’t about me,”, his voice steady over the cusp of tears. “Let’s chant ‘Jai Kota Srinivasa Rao’ in his honour.”

The plea, simple but affecting, shifted the mood instantly. The crowd fell silent. A ripple of “Jai Kota” rose up instead an acknowledgment that the moment belonged to the legendary actor, not the megastar. It was a subtle but powerful re-centering of purpose.

Jr NTR’s Respectful Tribute Amidst Public Grief Highlights the True Essence of Admiration

Earlier, amidst the lacework of tributes, filmmaker SS Rajamouli also visibly lost patience, rebuffing a fan pushing for a selfie near the residence. That terse encounter underlined the fine line being tread between public affection and private grief. Yet Jr NTR’s intervention stood out not as a rebuke, but as an invitation to reflect and revere.

Jr NTR’s emotional visit included a solemn moment inside the home, lighting a lamp and offering personal words to Kota’s family. Later, through his official social media account, he wrote, “Kota Srinivasa Rao garu, your unparalleled acting prowess and the moments I shared and acted with you will remain unforgettable forever.”

For fans, it was a lesson in empathy: admiration is beautiful when it honours the moment’s true meaning. Jr NTR’s gentle but unmistakable rebuke carried weight because it came from a place of respect, illustrating why he remains dubbed the “Man of Masses.”

As the chants reoriented, the scene quieted. No humming fans, no selfies—just heartfelt homage to a man whose legacy transcends screens and star power. On a day framed by sorrow, Jr NTR’s words ensured the spotlight stayed where it belonged: on Kota Srinivasa Rao.

Tags: Jr NTR, Kota Srinivasa Rao, SS Rajamouli, tribute

