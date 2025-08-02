Home > Entertainment > Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Mark Ruffalo Is All Set To Return As Bruce Banner In Tom Holland’s New Movie After 14 Years

Mark Ruffalo returns as Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 14 years after his MCU debut. Michael Mando reprises Scorpion, and Jon Bernthal brings Punisher to the big screen. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Marvel film hits theaters July 31, 2026.

Mark Ruffalo is returning to reprise the role of Bruce Banner
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 2, 2025 07:21:40 IST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just landed a heavy hitter—Mark Ruffalo is officially back as Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk. Yeah, it’s been a minute—14 years since Ruffalo first showed up in the MCU with The Avengers.

People have been whispering about his possible return for a while, but now it’s locked in, especially as the script finally came together and the production crew gets rolling in England this month.

Mark Ruffalo all set to reprise the role of Bruce Banner

And that’s not all. Michael Mando, who you might recognize from Better Call Saul, is back too. He’ll be slipping back into the role of Mac Gargan, a.k.a. the Scorpion—the villain he first played in Spider-Man: Homecoming. That was the 2017 film that kicked off Tom Holland’s run as Spider-Man.

If you’re keeping score, Holland’s Spidey always gets paired with a veteran actor—think Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. These films have always had that old-school Marvel Team-Up vibe, where Spider-Man teams up with another hero for some chaotic adventure.

But this time? They’re really going for it. Jon Bernthal is also back as the Punisher, marking his first time bringing the character to the MCU’s big screen. The last time Punisher was in a film was 2008’s Punisher: War Zone, back when Ray Stevenson wore the skull.

What’s happening with Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland’s back in the Spidey suit—yeah, it’s official. Sony just dropped a quick teaser showing off his latest look for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. They timed the big reveal with Spider-Man Day (August 1, if you’re not a comic nerd), tipping their hat to the wall-crawler’s very first swing onto the scene in Amazing Fantasy #15 way back in ’62. New suit, old hype—fans are already losing it.

Don’t expect to get any plot details out of anyone—the studio’s keeping that locked down. But let’s be honest, it’s Marvel. Odds are Spider-Man, Punisher, and Hulk will go a few rounds with each other before realizing there’s a bigger threat out there.

Sony and Marvel are keeping their lips sealed for now.

Destin Daniel Cretton is directing, with Spider-Man regulars Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers handling the script. Brand New Day is set to hit theaters July 31, 2026.

Ruffalo’s no stranger to the Marvel universe, having popped up in everything from Avengers: Age of Ultron to Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War, Endgame, and more recently She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He even made a cameo in Cretton’s Shang-Chi.

As for Mando, he made a serious impression playing Nacho Varga across all six seasons of Better Call Saul and showed up in Orphan Black, too.

Ruffalo is represented by UTA and Lighthouse Management and Media; Mando by UTA and Underground.

