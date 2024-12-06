Spotify Wrapped 2024 Falls Flat: Users Express Disappointment Over Missing Features

Spotify Wrapped 2024 has not been able to satisfy its users this time, as many users have expressed disappointment over its poor presentation and lack of features. The giant streaming service was criticized for a delayed release and for missing popular elements that made Wrapped a fan favorite in previous years.

Missing Features and Lack of Granular Data

The most significant miss was probably the lack of favorite genres, which users have always looked forward to seeing since its edition a few years ago. Fans appreciated their lack of connection with the overall Spotify Wrapped experience since, like with its competitors, an Apple Music shows the top albums that fans listened to. Spotify, for instance, did not include album data in 2024 despite having offered the service for years.

Some new features introduced by Spotify included an AI-generated podcast analyzing users’ listening patterns and a “music evolution” tool. This tool had fun descriptive names for users’ listening trends in the year, examples including quirky phrases like “Pink Pilates Princess Strut Pop” and “Surf Crush Beach Reggae.” These new features alone were not enough to make up for the missing elements that users loved about the past editions.

Delayed Launch and User Reaction

Wrapped 2024 was out later than usual, debuting December 4. The last few years have seen the Wrapped drop in late November or December 1. This year is no exception, and the limited features combined with the lateness only leave room for disappointment from fans. Social media outlets were filled with criticism, as one fan expressed, “So boring this year.”. Was expecting something interesting,” and another adding, “We need top albums and genres.” A TikTok video criticizing Spotify’s release garnered over 353,000 likes, with the creator lamenting, “This was actually one of Spotify’s worst wraps.” Like it’s so obviously AI. They couldn’t even bother to include top genre like they have for YEARS.”

Popular Highlights Despite the Criticism

Some highlights, despite the backlash include Taylor Swift crowned as Spotify’s most streamed artist for 2024 and her album The Tortured Poets Department became the most-streamed album of the year. The most-streamed song belonged to Sabrina Carpenter as “Espresso,” and Joe Rogan retained his position in being the top podcaster on the platform.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Launches $200 ChatGPT Pro Subscription Plan For Researchers And Engineers