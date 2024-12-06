Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 6, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Spotify Wrapped 2024 Falls Flat: Users Express Disappointment Over Missing Features

Spotify Wrapped 2024 disappointed users due to its poor presentation and missing features. Criticism focused on the delayed release and exclusion of popular elements that had made past Wrapped experiences beloved.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 Falls Flat: Users Express Disappointment Over Missing Features

Spotify Wrapped 2024 has not been able to satisfy its users this time, as many users have expressed disappointment over its poor presentation and lack of features. The giant streaming service was criticized for a delayed release and for missing popular elements that made Wrapped a fan favorite in previous years.

Missing Features and Lack of Granular Data

The most significant miss was probably the lack of favorite genres, which users have always looked forward to seeing since its edition a few years ago. Fans appreciated their lack of connection with the overall Spotify Wrapped experience since, like with its competitors, an Apple Music shows the top albums that fans listened to. Spotify, for instance, did not include album data in 2024 despite having offered the service for years.

Some new features introduced by Spotify included an AI-generated podcast analyzing users’ listening patterns and a “music evolution” tool. This tool had fun descriptive names for users’ listening trends in the year, examples including quirky phrases like “Pink Pilates Princess Strut Pop” and “Surf Crush Beach Reggae.” These new features alone were not enough to make up for the missing elements that users loved about the past editions.

Delayed Launch and User Reaction

Wrapped 2024 was out later than usual, debuting December 4. The last few years have seen the Wrapped drop in late November or December 1. This year is no exception, and the limited features combined with the lateness only leave room for disappointment from fans. Social media outlets were filled with criticism, as one fan expressed, “So boring this year.”. Was expecting something interesting,” and another adding, “We need top albums and genres.” A TikTok video criticizing Spotify’s release garnered over 353,000 likes, with the creator lamenting, “This was actually one of Spotify’s worst wraps.” Like it’s so obviously AI. They couldn’t even bother to include top genre like they have for YEARS.”

Popular Highlights Despite the Criticism

Some highlights, despite the backlash include Taylor Swift crowned as Spotify’s most streamed artist for 2024 and her album The Tortured Poets Department became the most-streamed album of the year. The most-streamed song belonged to Sabrina Carpenter as “Espresso,” and Joe Rogan retained his position in being the top podcaster on the platform.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Launches $200 ChatGPT Pro Subscription Plan For Researchers And Engineers

Filed under

AI apple music spotify Spotify Wrapped 2024

Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: How AI Chatbots And Apps Are Transforming Visitor Experience

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: How AI Chatbots And Apps Are Transforming Visitor Experience

Kerala HC Slams Police, Devaswom Board Over VIP Treatment To Actor Dileep At Sabarimala

Kerala HC Slams Police, Devaswom Board Over VIP Treatment To Actor Dileep At Sabarimala

Couple Caught Having SEX On Plane, Crew Under Fire For Releasing Video

Couple Caught Having SEX On Plane, Crew Under Fire For Releasing Video

Maha Kumbh 2025: Know Why Is Maha Kumbh Celebrated Every 12 Years

Maha Kumbh 2025: Know Why Is Maha Kumbh Celebrated Every 12 Years

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani Make New York Times’ Most Stylish List 2024

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani Make New York Times’ Most Stylish List 2024

Entertainment

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani Make New York Times’ Most Stylish List 2024

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani Make New York Times’ Most Stylish List 2024

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But Won’t Get All The Money At Once From Father’s Trust Fund

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox