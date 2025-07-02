Squid Game Season 3 Ranks Number 1 In All Countries Available, Check The Viewership Here

The Global Netflix hit, Squid Game Season 3 is nothing short of surprises. From an intriguing plot to an unexpected ending, the Season is making waves across the world. The series just accomplished it’s one of the biggest feat by becoming the first Netflix series to debut at #1 in every available country accumulating a total viewership of 60.1 million in its first three days.

The Third and final installation of the Squid Game series was released on Netflix on June 27, and has now become Netflix’s biggest TV launch. The Season 2 released last December, also drew in 68 million views across the platform in its first four days.

Squid Game Season 3 : A Dreadful Tale Of Humanity Vs Survival

Picking up threads left in Season 2, Squid Game Season 3 follows the narrative of Gi Hun (Lee Jung-jae) who will go to any extent to protect the humanity while trying to ensure his survival in the cruel words of Squid Game to survive within the apocalyptic world of squid games while trying to safeguard the tiniest against the devil himself, the Front Man ( Lee Byung-hun).

The season ended with the death of Gi Hun, who sacrificed to protect the baby of Jun hee and fulfill his promise to her. This final act of humanity shattered the evil and sadistic wishes of the Front Man and the VIPs.

The Squid Game Season 3 Fever Is Real

The series racked up more than 60.1m views in its first three days of release on Netflix setting a new high for the streamer and has garnered more than 368.4m hours viewed. These numbers are the testament of the series’ global popularity, especially Season 3.

Squid Game Season 3 is now Netflix’s ninth most-watched non-English TV shows overall on the streamer’s regularly updated list of most popular series

The last scene of Season 3 featuring American actress Cate Blanchett as a recruiter for the Squid Game on the streets of America has surprised fans and left them wondering about the potential spin-off of the series.

While the director Hwang Dong-hyuk has firmly refused the notion that he deliberately ended the show this way to hint at a potential American spin-off, there are strong reports that American director David Fincher is all set to direct a ‘Squid Game’ spin-off at Netflix. With the script written by Dennis Kelly, the ‘Squid Game Hollywood’ is aiming for a December 2025 production to explore the themes of desperation and cruelty without retelling the original story.

