Stars Turning Heads and Birthdays Today: Kristen Bell, Chace Crawford, and More Celebrate July 18

Stars Turning Heads and Birthdays Today: Kristen Bell, Chace Crawford, and More Celebrate July 18

From Hollywood legends to bold creatives and sports pioneers, these birthday stars have inspired us with their talent, grit, and passion. Today, we celebrate their journeys, their impact, and the stories that continue to shape pop culture and beyond

Chace Crawford, Elizabeth McGovern, Kristen Bell and james Norton
Chace Crawford, Elizabeth McGovern, Kristen Bell and james Norton

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 16:56:02 IST

Today, we’re tipping our hats to a group of remarkable individuals who’ve made their mark not just through talent, but through impact. From actors who’ve lit up our screens to trailblazers in business, music, and sport, each name on this list has brought something unique to the table. 

Kristen Bell
At 44, Kristen Bell is still winning hearts with the same spark that made her a breakout star in Veronica Mars. Whether she’s voicing Anna in Frozen or championing mental health awareness, Kristen leads with heart, humor, and honesty and that’s exactly why fans love her.

Elsa Pataky
Elsa Pataky, now 48, is every bit as powerful off-screen as she is in her action-packed roles. A devoted mum, a fierce advocate for the environment, and a natural-born adventurer, Elsa proves you can chase your passions and protect your peace  all while doing it with style.

James Brolin
James Brolin turns 86 today and what a legacy he carries. With decades of solid, soulful performances behind him, Brolin is a quiet icon who’s always let the work speak for itself. A true class act.

Margo Martindale
Margo Martindale doesn’t just play characters  she inhabits them. At 72, she’s as sharp and commanding as ever, with a résumé full of roles that linger long after the credits roll.

Elizabeth McGovern
At 63, Elizabeth McGovern continues to bring elegance and depth to everything she touches. Her role as Cora Crawley in Downton Abbey reminded viewers what it means to lead with quiet strength.

Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly, 44, doesn’t just perform  she disarms. Whether it’s Yellowstone or Sherlock Holmes, her grounded intensity draws you in and holds you there. She’s not just acting she’s living it.

Richard Branson
Richard Branson turns 75 today, and he’s still chasing the horizon. Whether launching businesses or rockets, the Virgin founder never stopped dreaming  and never stopped daring others to do the same.

Chace Crawford
At 38, Chace Crawford has evolved far beyond his Gossip Girl days. With a sharp sense for offbeat roles and a cool confidence onscreen, he’s carving out a career on his own terms.

Daron Malakian
Daron Malakian, 47, doesn’t follow trends he creates them. As the driving force behind System of a Down’s signature sound, he’s been shaking up the rock scene with raw, fearless energy for decades.

James Norton
At 37, James Norton is already proving he’s more than just a leading man  he’s a storyteller. With roles in Happy Valley and Grantchester, he moves through genres with ease and quiet power.

Nick Faldo
Nick Faldo, 67, didn’t just play the game  he mastered it. With multiple major wins and a second act as a respected commentator, his love for golf hasn’t faded it’s matured.

