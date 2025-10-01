LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 16:01:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025

By Hanna Rantala PARIS (Reuters) -Stella McCartney showed a summer collection packed with cocktail dresses in new, feathery materials, further expanding the range of textures used by her label, known for an ecological bent. “This collection was about coming together, bringing together handwork, craft, bringing together different innovations,” McCartney told Reuters after the show. The show kicked off with actor Helen Mirren stepping out of the front row to read the lyrics of the Beatles song “Come Together.”       “I thought, ‘oh, what fun, that would be great’,” Mirren said backstage, after the show, recalling the request from McCartney to take part. “But when I was sitting there, I started getting really nervous.” Models moved quickly down the runway, parading short dresses made from piles of raffia and pastel gowns in an airy plant-based feather alternative. There were also double-breasted suits with sharp shoulders, short skirts with extra flounce and slouchy jeans. Known for her use of alternatives to leather and fur, McCartney in January announced she would repurchase LVMH’s minority stake in her label, but would continue to advise the French luxury conglomerate on sustainability matters. Paris Fashion Week, which started on Monday and has featured shows from Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton, runs through October 7. Upcoming designer debuts will include fashion houses Chanel, Balenciaga and Loewe. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer in Paris and Hanna Rantala in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 3:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment
Bigg Boss 19: Rakhi Sawant Warns Tanya Mittal, ‘Stop Faking Your Richness!’ Sparks Tense House Drama

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025

QUICK LINKS