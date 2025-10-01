Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025

By Hanna Rantala PARIS (Reuters) -Stella McCartney showed a summer collection packed with cocktail dresses in new, feathery materials, further expanding the range of textures used by her label, known for an ecological bent. “This collection was about coming together, bringing together handwork, craft, bringing together different innovations,” McCartney told Reuters after the show. The show kicked off with actor Helen Mirren stepping out of the front row to read the lyrics of the Beatles song “Come Together.” “I thought, ‘oh, what fun, that would be great’,” Mirren said backstage, after the show, recalling the request from McCartney to take part. “But when I was sitting there, I started getting really nervous.” Models moved quickly down the runway, parading short dresses made from piles of raffia and pastel gowns in an airy plant-based feather alternative. There were also double-breasted suits with sharp shoulders, short skirts with extra flounce and slouchy jeans. Known for her use of alternatives to leather and fur, McCartney in January announced she would repurchase LVMH’s minority stake in her label, but would continue to advise the French luxury conglomerate on sustainability matters. Paris Fashion Week, which started on Monday and has featured shows from Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton, runs through October 7. Upcoming designer debuts will include fashion houses Chanel, Balenciaga and Loewe. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer in Paris and Hanna Rantala in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)