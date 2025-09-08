"Still looking as good at 92": Kajol extends heartfelt birthday wish to Asha Bhosle, shares unseen picture with singer, Saif Ali Khan

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 18:22:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 92nd birthday on Monday, receiving an influx of heartwarming messages from her fans and celebrities alike.

On the occasion, actor Kajol also took to her Instagram handle and extended a sweet birthday wish for Asha Bhosle. She completed the post with an unseen picture from 2014, featuring her with the ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo’ singer and Saif Ali Khan.

Paying a homage to Asha Bhosle’s relentless spirit towards work, Kajol wrote, “#Throwback to this night 2014 October at the HN Reliance hospital inauguration! And guess who is still looking as good and working and performing at 92? Wishing this awesome legend an amazing year ahead! Had to be a post! Love u Ashatai @asha.bhosle.”

 
 
 
 
 
The ‘Maa’ star also brought in her witty sense of humour to the post as she added, “No it’s not #SaifAliKhan and me.”

The picture shows the trio posing for the camera as they attended an event together. Both Kajol and Saif could be seen dressed in traditional attire.

Asha Bhosle reacted to the birthday with heart emojis in the comment section.

Many others also shared heartwarming wishes for the singer, including music artists like Anup Jalota and Kumar Sanu.

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle also penned a sweet note for the singer and wrote, “Happy birthday to meri choti si asha!! #92 or #29 ?? Hmm?”

 
 
 
 
 
Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards.

Some of her most iconic tracks are ‘Churi Liya Hai Tumne Jo’, ‘Le Gayi’, ‘Sharara’, ‘Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera’, ‘Rangeela Re’, and ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’.

She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Asha Bhosleasha-bhosle-92nd-birthdayBollywoodentertainment newskajolSaif Ali Khan

QUICK LINKS