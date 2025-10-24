LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Stranger Things 5: Netflix Confirms Split Release, Volume 1 And 2 Dates Out, Epic Finale To Hit Theaters!

Netflix confirms Stranger Things 5 release dates: Volume 1 drops Nov 26, Volume 2 on Dec 25, with the epic finale The Rightside Up hitting theaters Jan 1, 2026. Fans get a cinematic farewell to Hawkins and the Upside Down.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 24, 2025 14:01:53 IST

Fans, take out your Dungeons And Dragons dice and stock your Eggos. The end is truly here! Netflix has come northwest with the release of the long-awaited season five of Stranger Things.

As if to gift horror in time for holidays, this eight-part final saga will be sliced into three segments running from late November to a bombastic New Year’s Day celebration.

Even more dramatically, the series finale is officially breaking the mold with a simultaneous theatrical screening so fans can give their fond farewells to the beloved Hawkins residents on the silver screen. This is a big party for one of the streaming giant’s most significant cultural phenomena.

Release Date Rollout Strategy

The Duffer Brothers’ conclusion to their story will come in three separate drops over the course of a month. This strategy is deliberately designed for maximum suspense, for the deadline of a limiting communal viewing: very much like the model that Netflix was able to enact with great success for Season 4.

Volume 1 is due for release on November 26, 2025, consisting of four episodes that immediately drop viewers into the fight against the Upside Down, while Volume 2 follows one month later on December 25, 2025-a Christmas Day gift of a further three episodes-would leave viewers craving for the big finale on December 31, 2025.



A Cinematic Farewell for Hawkins

The series finale, a feature-length episode named The Rightside Up, will be released on January 1, 2026. In an unprecedented move, the finale will also screen in over 350 theaters across the U.S. and Canada, starting on New Year’s Eve.

This theatrical debut was a “longtime dream” of the Duffer Brothers, providing fans with the rare opportunity to collectively and cinematically close the story of Eleven, Mike, and the gang. This last chapter guarantees a two-hour-long, movie-scale conclusion to the beloved sci-fi horror, with Vecna’s last battle being made truly epic.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 2:01 PM IST
QUICK LINKS