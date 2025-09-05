LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Su From So OTT Release: Date, Platform, And Streaming Details For Kannada Horror-Comedy Blockbuster

Su From So OTT Release: Date, Platform, And Streaming Details For Kannada Horror-Comedy Blockbuster

Kannada horror-comedy hit Su From So is now streaming on JioHotstar after a blockbuster theatrical run. Released digitally on September 5, 2025, the film, which crossed ₹100 crore on a small budget, continues to win audiences with its unique mix of supernatural thrills and village humor

Su From So now streaming on JioHotstar after ₹100 crore success (Pc: X)
Su From So now streaming on JioHotstar after ₹100 crore success (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 5, 2025 17:13:27 IST

The Su From So Kannada horror-comedy blockbuster is officially getting its long-awaited digital release. And now, after a phenomenal box office run that saw it become one of the highest grossing Kannada movies of the year, the movie is now streaming to reach a broader audience.

The movie that left an impact on the viewers with its peculiar mix of supernatural and genuine village jokes is bound to get a new home and a new audience. This is another milestone of the Kannada cinema where a content based, small, budgeted film manages to prove its worth and even after the theatre release, it is still reaping success.

JioHotstar Premiere and Streaming Details

JioHotstar has exclusively obtained the streaming rights on Su From So. The movie got released on the website on September 5, 2025. This online edition provides not only those who failed to see it in cinemas, and viewers wishing to watch it again, with a chance to enjoy its unusual storyline and acting in the comfort of their living rooms.

This action also indicates the rise in significance of OTT platforms within the film market of the region, as a medium where films that have a powerful narrative can get access to an international audience.

A Blockbuster Journey: From Small-Budget to Rs. 100 Crore Club

The Su From So has an incredible history of success. Produced with a very small budget, the movie succeeded thanks to an enormous amount of positive word-of-mouth. It was not supposed to reach the glittering 100 crore mark, but it did and this is a credit to its tight storyline and its characters that people can relate to.

Directed by J.P. Thuminad and produced by actor-filmmaker Raj B. Shetty, the movie relates to real-life events and underwent an extended rewrite of the script to reach its finished and polished version. Its fame is a nice lesson that quality and unique content will never go to waste, regardless of the number of stars assigned to them.

Also Read: Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Review: Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi Silent Drama Stuns Audiences, Fans Call It Chaotic Brilliance

Tags: Su From SoSu From So JioHotstarSu From So OTT release

RELATED News

Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor visit Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan
Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of 'Anxious People'
Ozzy Osbourne tribute set for 2025 MTV VMAs with Aerosmith, Yungblud
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

LATEST NEWS

Evacuation Orders Issued as Fast-Moving Brush Fire Spreads in Spring Valley
Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
Su From So OTT Release: Date, Platform, And Streaming Details For Kannada Horror-Comedy Blockbuster

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Su From So OTT Release: Date, Platform, And Streaming Details For Kannada Horror-Comedy Blockbuster

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Su From So OTT Release: Date, Platform, And Streaming Details For Kannada Horror-Comedy Blockbuster
Su From So OTT Release: Date, Platform, And Streaming Details For Kannada Horror-Comedy Blockbuster
Su From So OTT Release: Date, Platform, And Streaming Details For Kannada Horror-Comedy Blockbuster
Su From So OTT Release: Date, Platform, And Streaming Details For Kannada Horror-Comedy Blockbuster

QUICK LINKS