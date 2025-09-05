LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Review: Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi Silent Drama Stuns Audiences, Fans Call It Chaotic Brilliance

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Review: Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi Silent Drama Stuns Audiences, Fans Call It Chaotic Brilliance

G. Ashok’s Ufff Yeh Siyapaa breaks Bollywood norms with a silent dark comedy led by Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Nora Fatehi. While some critics call it chaotic, fans hail its originality, Rahman’s music, and stellar performances, calling it a fresh and daring cinematic experiment

Fans hail Ufff Yeh Siyapaa as bold, chaotic brilliance in silent cinema (Pc: X)
Fans hail Ufff Yeh Siyapaa as bold, chaotic brilliance in silent cinema (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 5, 2025 16:55:05 IST

The recent directorial project of G. Ashok, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, with Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Nora Fatehi, has been marketed as an in-your-face experiment in Indian cinema. Since it is a silent dark comedy, the movie depends solely on visual jokes, physical body languages, and the suggestive background music of A. R. Rahman. Some critics did see the plot as chaotic and even senseless, but many viewers are certainly applauding the film due to its originality and innovative presentation of cinema.

The movie is being likened to the masterpiece silent film, Pushpak, and it may not be as brilliant as that to some people, but it is being acclaimed as a valiant and successful effort to escape the conventional narrative of Bollywood. They are especially impressed by the way the film achieves the expression of emotions and an exciting plot without even a single line of speech.

Audience Reactions and Actor Performances 

The audience and critic response have been varied but a large part of the audience is praising the movie due to its novelty. Fans are describing it as a nice game and a lighthearted snack that effectively provides a fresh mix of humor and insanity. The absence of dialogue requires the viewer to be sensitive to what the actors say and how they perform, and by most accounts, the star cast is up to the task.



Sohum Shah, who gives his performances full credit to the films he appears in such as Tumbbad, is applauded for his utter transformation as a bewildered common man, trapped in a weird situation. His clowning and timing are identified as the greatest strengths of the film. Similarly, Nushrratt Bharuccha is recognized as mature and versatile in a role where she is required to portray numerous emotions without saying one single word. Although her role is very minor, the performance of Nora Fatehi is not a mere gimmick.



The Power of Music and Direction 

When there are no dialogues in a movie, it is the music by A. R. Rahman that forms the core of the story. There is buzz among fans that the soundtrack itself serves as a silent narrator in that it directs the emotions, creates tension and marks the laughs. The music is not an extract of the story but an essential personality in itself, providing a medium through which the characters can express their unarticulated thoughts and emotions. 

G. Director Ashok is being praised because of his daring writing, and his creativity in addressing such a taboo in the movie business. The fact that the movie was successful is perceived to be an accolade of his visions, and his skills at making his actors and crew perform with great emotion. The unbelievable action becomes realistic and relatable with the deliberate gutter-punk camera play and set design.

Also Read: The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine

QUICK LINKS